Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.30

The board of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 14th of March, with investors receiving $0.30 per share. This means the annual payment is 5.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Regional Management's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Regional Management's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 5.1% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 17%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Regional Management Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.80 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Regional Management's EPS has fallen by approximately 12% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Regional Management's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Regional Management (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Regional Management not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

