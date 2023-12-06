Regional partners launch Permian Basin Road Safety Campaign

Dec. 5—MIDLAND — The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) is pleased to announce the launch of a collaborative social media campaign to promote road safety in the Permian Basin. This initiative, conducted in partnership with the Permian Road Safety Coalition, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), is designed to remind drivers to follow speed limits, drive sober, buckle up and watch for pedestrians.

"Despite representing just 1.5% of the state's population, the Permian Basin is responsible for more than 5% of fatalities on its roads," PSP President and CEO Tracee Bentley said in a news release. "The PSP views road safety as not just a commitment, but a responsibility. By joining forces with The Permian Road Safety Coalition, TxDOT and DPS, we are taking proactive steps to address this critical issue, save lives, protect our community and ensure a brighter, safer future for the region."

The Permian Basin is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing regions in the country, with increased traffic on its roads and highways. In 2022, nearly 300 people lost their lives on roadways of the 22 counties in the Permian Basin. That number is on par with the City of Los Angeles, California, home to millions more people. As such, road safety is a top priority for the entire region.

"This collaboration might be the first of its kind in the Permian Basin, but it won't be the last," said Ellen K. Ramsey, PRSC Executive Director. "We are harnessing the power of social media to reach nearly every demographic in the Permian Basin with brief, consistent, powerful messages: buckle up, slow down, phones down, and drive sober."

"Partnerships like this between the PSP, the PRSC, TxDOT and DPS highlight the commitment of those of us who live and work in the Permian Basin to reduce traffic fatalities," said Eric Lykins, TxDOT Odessa District Engineer. "Those statistics are shocking. Drivers in the Permian Basin can do their part by simply buckling up every time they get in a vehicle."

This collaborative effort leverages the power of social media platforms to reach a wide audience across the Permian Basin. The campaign will raise awareness and encourage responsible road behavior through engaging and informative posts and graphics.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is pleased to work with our partners at the Permian Road Safety Coalition, the Permian Strategic Partnership, and TxDOT to increase traffic safety on our West Texas roadways," said Sergeant Steven Blanco, Texas Department of Public Safety, West Texas Region. "Texas DPS would like to remind everyone that all motorists can play a key role in making our roadways safer by following speed limits, driving sober, using a seatbelt, and watching for pedestrians."

The campaign will run through Jan. 4, and community members are encouraged to actively participate by sharing campaign materials, engaging with the content and spreading the message of road safety throughout the Permian Basin.

Follow the campaign on social media using the hashtag #KeepPermianBasinSafe and stay updated on vital road safety information.