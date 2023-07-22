Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Regions Financial (NYSE:RF). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Regions Financial Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Regions Financial's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 52%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Regions Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Regions Financial achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$7.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Regions Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Regions Financial has a market capitalisation of US$19b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$55m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does Regions Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Regions Financial's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Regions Financial very closely. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Regions Financial you should be aware of.

