Regis Healthcare's (ASX:REG) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.0748

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of September to A$0.0748. This takes the dividend yield to 3.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Regis Healthcare's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. While Regis Healthcare is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Regis Healthcare's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Regis Healthcare's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was A$0.176, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.0948. The dividend has shrunk at around 7.4% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Over the past five years, it looks as though Regis Healthcare's EPS has declined at around 70% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Regis Healthcare that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

