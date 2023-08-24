Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Regis Resources (ASX:RRL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Regis Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0016 = AU$3.1m ÷ (AU$2.4b - AU$442m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Regis Resources has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Regis Resources, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Regis Resources, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 33% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 19%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

What We Can Learn From Regis Resources' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Regis Resources is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 57% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Regis Resources and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

