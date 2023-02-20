Register for this 3 Day Pharma Mini MBA Training Course: May 3-5, 2023

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Pharma Mini MBA Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any industry today.

This event has been specially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role. It will help you build your management skills for the future and prepare you to fulfil your ambitions.

The Pharma Mini MBA accelerated management programme is a distillation of the most valuable parts of an MBA, as applied to the pharmaceutical industry.

It will provide you with practical management tools to apply in the workplace, as well as giving a real taste of an MBA course with pharmaceutical case studies from business schools.

Pharmaceutical industry context - business school pharmaceutical case studies on each module

This intensive three-day course will help you to translate your learning into new behaviours and improvements in your capability and performance and will work through live issues impacting on the industry and on you directly.

The individual and group exercises will focus on pharmaceutical/biopharma/generic MBA case studies, and also on your own challenges and examples. The business school case studies will help give the 'feel' of a full MBA and help you understand more about the strategies used in today's pharmaceutical and associated industries.

The Pharma Mini MBA is also an invaluable guide to all that is best and most practical on an MBA course - with a specific focus on the pharmaceutical sector.

It is also of value either to gain the most useful aspects of an MBA or as an MBA taster, providing a foundation of the essential MBA elements to apply directly to your role. The pharmaceutical industry requires employees to focus on successful leadership and business management skills, which this programme is designed to give you.

Story continues

The skills you will improve include:

Problem-solving

Seeing the bigger picture

Decision-making, priorities

Strategic leadership

Implementing strategy

Environmental awareness

Cross-cultural communication

Portfolio management

Strategic thinking

Leadership

Commercial awareness

Change management

Team-working

Project management

Increased confidence prioritisation

Key benefits of attending



MBA learning style of the programme

The Pharma Mini MBA learning style is 'hands-on' rather than academic. The programme is very practical, without being too theoretical, with industry-relevant case studies drawn from business school cases.

The course covers the key areas of an MBA and applies these MBA tools and concepts to the pharmaceutical industry, providing you with a firm foundation of the essential MBA thinking and terminology.

Three modules will be covered in just three days of interactive workshops to enhance the value of the course and, to minimise your time away from the office, there is also optional pre- and post-course work set by the programme director.

Develop your understanding of the key techniques of an MBA to apply to your work

Gain a greater understanding of the pharma industry, its drivers, challenges and opportunities

Hear about the latest strategic technology innovations being used and developed in the pharma industry

Understand what strategic thinking is and how to use strategy tools

Develop your leadership and strategic skills

Become more effective in coping with and managing change in the pharma industry

Explore the benefits and costs of doing an MBA

Take away a Mini MBA toolkit to apply to your job

Discuss and learn from real pharma industry case studies

Pre-course work (sent out to delegates prior to the course)

Diagnostic questionnaire - your strategic competencies

Discussions of diagnostic output/other areas of value

Key Topics Covered:

Strategy and strategic challenges in the pharma industry

Strategy and strategic thinking and their importance in the pharma industry

Strategic analysis, planning and implementation Environmental analysis Understanding the competitive environment Strategic options

Applying the MBA toolkit

Stakeholders and their expectations in the pharma industry

Obtaining the value out of strategy in the pharma industry

Commercial management and leadership in the pharma industry

New product development and the target product profile

Portfolio management used in the pharma industry

Understanding business performance

The business plan

Diagnosing specific performance problems

Developing strategic alliances and collaborations in the pharma industry

Benefits, costs of doing an MBA and the different routes

The role of leadership What are the core competencies of effective leaders in pharma? Leadership vs management Leadership style and approaches in the pharma industry



Managing innovation in the pharma industry

Innovation approaches currently being adopted along the pharma value chain

Future innovations in pharma and the life science industries

Leading and implementing pharma strategy and change

Leading successful change Diagnosis around change How to create the conditions for successful change Why people resist change and how to manage this Change management including leading a structural reorganisation Creating a team, department and organisation relevant to today's pharma business needs Team formation and development

Implementing strategy and change, essentials of planning and managing projects Project management tools and techniques to use in implementing pharma projects Applying key project management techniques to pharma projects Understanding of cultural awareness to work more effectively with pharma colleagues



Hot topics in market access strategy

Practical application/review

Personal development action plan to apply the learning within your own organisation

Revisiting your competency assessment - what has shifted?

Recommended further reading

Practical application of tools (toolkit)

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3wf29-pharma-mini?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



