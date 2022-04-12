Register for free and explore data trends at Data & the Culture Transformation

Data — it’s the lifeblood of every company, and as our data culture transforms, so too must your business. An emerging, innovative data ecosystem promises to integrate disparate data sources, provide a more complete picture of business, both present and future, and improve enterprise collaboration at every level.

Understanding the rapidly changing trends in data and analytics is more essential than ever, and it’s why we’re proud to host Data & the Culture Transformation, an online event — presented by Cloudera — on April 26 or 27, 2022.

Register today: Attending Data & the Culture Transformation is free, but you must register here to reserve your seat at the virtual table.

Pick your date and international showtimes:

April 26: Americas, EMEA and India

April 27: APAC and Singapore

Data & the Culture Transformation is tailor-made for anyone interested in building a data-driven future and deriving more value from their data — faster and more easily — to drive business success. We’re talking IT professionals, line-of-business leaders, data practitioners and decision makers.

What can you expect at this event? Tech industry analyst Maribel Lopez, of Lopez Research, will moderate conversations with Cloudera CTO Ram Venkatesh and Shirley Collie, chief health analytics actuary at Discovery Health.

Venkatesh will speak to the evolution in business culture and mindset when it comes to data, and how a more collaborative approach helps modern data-driven organizations get easier access to their data — and the insights it provides — from a variety of sources.

Tune in to hear Collie talk about how the South African health insurance company’s data-driven approach has benefited both their business and society.

These three diverse data experts will also sit down together and discuss a variety of topics, including how companies can respond to the current data explosion, the role ethics plays in data analytics and projections on the next data-driven culture transformation.

No matter what role you play in your organization’s data strategy, you’ll leave this symposium with actionable insights you can use now, when you need them most.

Attending Data & the Culture Transformation is 100% free. Register today, join us online and gain a deeper understanding of the changes driving new, collaborative data ecosystems — and how they can benefit your business.