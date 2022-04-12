U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,433.05
    +20.52 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,427.43
    +119.35 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,512.08
    +100.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.85
    +26.52 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.84
    +6.55 (+6.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.20
    +28.00 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.75 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0048 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    -0.0700 (-2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.1960
    -0.1890 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,183.83
    -395.08 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.82
    +15.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Register for free and explore data trends at Data & the Culture Transformation

Alexandra Ames
·2 min read

Data — it’s the lifeblood of every company, and as our data culture transforms, so too must your business. An emerging, innovative data ecosystem promises to integrate disparate data sources, provide a more complete picture of business, both present and future, and improve enterprise collaboration at every level.

Understanding the rapidly changing trends in data and analytics is more essential than ever, and it’s why we’re proud to host Data & the Culture Transformation, an online event — presented by Cloudera — on April 26 or 27, 2022.

Register today: Attending Data & the Culture Transformation is free, but you must register here to reserve your seat at the virtual table.

Pick your date and international showtimes:
April 26: Americas, EMEA and India
April 27: APAC and Singapore

Data & the Culture Transformation is tailor-made for anyone interested in building a data-driven future and deriving more value from their data — faster and more easily — to drive business success. We’re talking IT professionals, line-of-business leaders, data practitioners and decision makers.

What can you expect at this event? Tech industry analyst Maribel Lopez, of Lopez Research, will moderate conversations with Cloudera CTO Ram Venkatesh and Shirley Collie, chief health analytics actuary at Discovery Health.

Venkatesh will speak to the evolution in business culture and mindset when it comes to data, and how a more collaborative approach helps modern data-driven organizations get easier access to their data — and the insights it provides — from a variety of sources.

Tune in to hear Collie talk about how the South African health insurance company’s data-driven approach has benefited both their business and society.

These three diverse data experts will also sit down together and discuss a variety of topics, including how companies can respond to the current data explosion, the role ethics plays in data analytics and projections on the next data-driven culture transformation.

No matter what role you play in your organization’s data strategy, you’ll leave this symposium with actionable insights you can use now, when you need them most.

Attending Data & the Culture Transformation is 100% free. Register today, join us online and gain a deeper understanding of the changes driving new, collaborative data ecosystems — and how they can benefit your business.

Recommended Stories

  • Could the Owner of the Yellow Pages Be the Next Multibillion-Dollar SaaS Company?

    If I told you that the owner of the Yellow Pages phonebook was going to be the next multi-billion dollar software-as-a-service (SaaS) business, I would forgive you for being skeptical. The company estimates its SaaS segment revenue will be $207 million for 2022, with total revenue for 2021 being just about $1 billion (including the marketing, Yellow Pages, and other ancillary businesses). While you may not know the name Thryv, you're most likely familiar with the Yellow Pages, the phone book dropped off at your doorstep that lists the numbers of local businesses in your area.

  • Jobox is building a bridge between skilled labor, available work

    The Florida and Bay Area-based company is going after the $595 billion home services industry, where skilled labor is facing a shortage, by connecting companies with over 5,000 vetted home service professionals via a marketplace leveraging an artificial intelligence-based infrastructure -- thus eliminating the need for customers to vet professionals themselves. Co-founders Shay Bloch, CEO, Kaushik Pendurthi, COO and Moshe Levi, who used to be a locksmith, started Jobox in 2016. One of the inspirations for the company was Bloch’s mother, who owned a restaurant for over 20 years.

  • Have an entrepreneurial spirit? A new space at Innovate Newport can help.

    This new space, called the “Entrepreneur Hub” is designed to be an accessible resource for those wanting to launch a new startup.

  • Proving that chatbots are alive and kicking, Quiq raises $25M

    Chatbots are alive and kicking. CEO Mike Myer says that the funding, which had participation from Venrock, Foundry Group and Next Frontier Capital, will be put toward growing Bozeman, Montana-based Quiq's platform for helping brands engage with customers via text-based bots. "Quiq was founded in 2015 to solve the huge gap between the way consumers were forced to communicate with their favorite brands and how they preferred to communicate with family and friends," Myer told TechCrunch via email.

  • South Dakota Small Business Admin office announces 2022 Small Business Person of the Year

    The U.S. SBA South Dakota Office has named Karla Santi, CEO and founder of Blend Interactive, as the 2022 SBA S.D. Small Business Person of the Year.

  • 1 Green Flag For Shopify in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    The e-commerce enabler is investing aggressively in growth initiatives to meet the expanding needs of merchants.

  • OneUnited Bank Joins with Lendistry to Offer Small Business Loans Nationwide

    OneUnited Bank joins Lendistry to provide small business loans to OneUnited Bank customers.

  • Tive, a startup developing supply chain visibility tools, raises $54M

    Supply chain disruptions -- triggered by factors including demand surges, high transportation costs and pandemic-related lockdowns -- are expected to continue well into next year, experts predict. According to a 2020 Statista survey, 41% of executives in the automotive and transportation industry alone said their company lost $50 to $100 million due to supply chain issues, a figure which has likely climbed higher since. One, Tive, provides supply chain visibility insights that ostensibly help companies manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition.

  • Bank earnings, CPI inflation, retail sales: What to know this holiday-shortened week

    A flurry of big bank earnings and fresh inflation data out of Washington are expected to keep investors busy this holiday-shortened trading week. Market participants will also tune in Wednesday for a key economic report on March retail sales activity.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Rockland Trust shares top spot in New England customer survey

    J.D. Power's annual customer satisfaction survey showed high marks for Rockland Trust but continued below-average ratings for Bank of America.

  • China’s Nio halts EV production as COVID lockdowns disrupt its supply chain

    Nio Inc., the China-based electric-vehicle maker, over the weekend warned of delivery delays after suspending production due to COVID-19 restrictions that have disrupted its supply chain.

  • Why Apple Stock Buybacks —and Its Dividend — Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • Russia to Halt Bond Sales, Threatens Legal Action Over Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will halt bond sales for the rest of the year and take legal action if sanctions force it into a default on its debt, according to the country’s finance minister.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hi

  • China’s other oil security problem

    "A bottle of oil should contain as much Chinese oil as possible," the country's agriculture minister said recently.

  • Axa in Talks With Banco BPM on $1.6 Billion Insurance Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Axa SA is in early-stage talks to buy a controlling stake in Banco BPM SpA’s insurance businesses valued at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentEurope M

  • Shiba Inu and Solana Are Rising After Robinhood Adds the Cryptocurrencies

    Robinhood announces that it has listed solana, shiba inu, polygon, and compound, adding to the list of crypto available on the trading platform.

  • Treasuries Slump Ignites Global Selloff as Rate Hikes Gain Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Long-term U.S. Treasury yields jumped to a three-year high, fueling a global rise in borrowing costs as traders intensified bets on aggressive rate hikes from major central banks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinRussian Railways Ruled i

  • Chinese oil giant CNOOC to raise $4.4 billion in Shanghai listing

    CNOOC, China's largest offshore oil producer, priced its Shanghai offering at 10.8 yuan ($1.69) per share, a 13% premium to its Hong Kong share price on Friday. It said it would use the share sale proceeds to fund one gas and seven oilfield projects in China and overseas, and to replenish capital.

  • Matinas BioPharma Inks mRNA-Based Vaccine Pact With BioNTech

    BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) have entered into an exclusive research collaboration to evaluate the combination of mRNA formats and Matinas' proprietary LNC platform technology. The companies will collaborate on formulation, optimization, and in vitro testing. "We are thrilled to partner with this world-class organization to demonstrate the capabilities of our LNC platform further and potentially provide an opportunity for the oral administration of v