Register for Hexagon's Capital Markets Day

·1 min read

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon will host a Capital Markets Day on 30 September 2021. During the event, President and CEO Ola Rollén will, together with members of Group Management, present their views on current market trends, growth opportunities and key strategic focus areas.

The event will be held virtually from 13:00 CET and will run until approx. 18:00 CET. The full agenda will be available closer to the event.

During the live event you will have the opportunity to submit questions for the presenters.

The presentations will also be available on demand after the event.

Please register via the link below.

Register

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, cmd@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/register-for-hexagon-s-capital-markets-day,c3419088

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3419088/1471217.pdf

Press Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/register-for-hexagons-capital-markets-day-301382350.html

SOURCE Hexagon

