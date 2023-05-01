Register Now for the Annual Rethinking and Accelerating Women's Leadership in Business Forum to Hear From Key Companies About Workforce Trends

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Forums like this, will bring together over 20 companies and 40 experts in business, are critical to understanding how to adapt to the changing workforce and times" says Gwen K. Young, WBC CEO. "We are anticipating upwards of a thousand attendees who will partake in three distinct tracks: women leading the way, women in the workforce, and corporate purpose. These tracks will showcase trends, transformations, and innovations that WBC's data and reports highlight."

An outline of Wednesday, May 17th, can be accessed here.

"If you are eager to learn about entrepreneurs building their business, women on boards or in the c-suite, adapting to a changing workforce, or impacting your community, then Rethink is exactly where one should be," said Andi Simon, CEO of Simon Associates Management Consultants. "I'm honored and thrilled to work alongside WBC as we continue to build engagement and excitement for the annual May Rethink forum."

WBC is an unprecedented alliance of more than 80 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. For more information about WBC, or to learn more about Gwen K. Young, CEO, and/or the senior leadership team visit: www.wbcollaborative.org

