Register for Product Hunt’s Makers Festival for a chance to launch at Disrupt for free

Builders, creators and developers, this one’s for you! TechCrunch has always been about discovering fresh solutions and shining the light on exciting, new products that have the potential to make a difference. Our past hackathons have been the breeding ground for products like Alexa Shop Assist, Quick Insurance, reVIVE and GroupMe who went on to be acquired by Skype.

This year, we’ve partnered with Product Hunt’s Makers Festival to give builders a platform to unleash your creativity and bring your ideas to reality and even have a chance to get some exposure at Disrupt 2021. This Makers Festival is centered all around green tech and environmental ingenuity. As humans, our daily connections to the environment are all-encompassing including how we eat, pay, invest, shop, advocate, and travel. That means there are better solutions everywhere, too. Get inspired and ask yourself “what haven’t we tried yet?"

The grand prize winner will get a free spot to launch their product to the TechCrunch community at Disrupt 2021 in Startup Alley along with a bunch of other prizes and tools to help you kickstart your product.

So how do you participate?

Register here for free and get your creative juices flowing. Make sure you sign up asap as registration closes tomorrow, June 4.

And who knows - maybe your product will be the next one that snapped up at Disrupt!