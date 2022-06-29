Register for today's TechCrunch Live featuring a talk on founder/investor relationships and product launch timing

Today's TechCrunch Live event should be fantastic. We have Vanessa Larco, a partner at NEA, and Deon Nicholas, co-founder and CEO of Forethought AI, and they promised not to get rowdy. That basically means they’re going to get rowdy, and I'm here for it. The two have a great working relationship, and we’re going to pull out some advice and lessons on building a founder/investor relationship, but also talk about product launching timing and winning a startup competition -- Forethought AI won Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2018.

Mobility marketplaces and brake repair with Mike Ghaffary (Canvas Ventures) + Walker Drewett (NuBrakes)

Walker Drewett founded NuBrakes in May 2019. According to Mike Ghaffary, GP at Canvas Ventures, Drewett is building a high-growth business powered by a marketplace model, which is why Ghaffary led the company's Series A. The product is simple: On-demand vehicle brake repair services. Join this episode to hear how Drewett raised capital and built NuBrakes on the learnings from his previous startup, NuWash (it's on-demand car washes, of course).

Funding radical startups addressing climate change with Natel Energy and Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Gia Schneider raised $65 million on the road to unlock distributed hydro resources. In July 2021 Libby Wayman from Breakthrough Energy Ventures led Natel Energy’s $20 million Series B, and on June 8, 2022, the two industry leaders are speaking on TechCrunch Live. We’ll take a look at Natel Energy’s early pitch deck, and hear how Scneider won over Wayman’s firm. This episode comes ahead of TechCrunch’s inaugural in-person event: TechCrunch Sessions: Climate.

