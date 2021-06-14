Register to watch a livestream recording of the Equity podcast!

Throughout its four or so years of life, the Equity podcast crew has had the good fortune to record a few live shows. We sat on the small stage at TechCrunch Disrupt, for example, with Garry Tan one year, and Charles Hudson another. We've also ventured to other venues and events with varying levels of success.

But it's 2021 and there are no IRL events coming up, so we're bringing back the live show, but on Hopin. That means that no matter where you are, you can swing by, talk a little shit with us, troll Danny in the comments, and generally have a good time as we try to remember how to be charismatic.

And you will be able to see the show recorded before Chris and Grace cut out all the awkward mistakes, ums, pauses, and other shenanigans that you miss in the finished versions that we send out.

It's free, of course, so click here to register. If it goes well, we'll probably get to do more. So, please do swing by if you are free. We'd love to see you.

More details:

June 24 at 2:00PM PT

Get your ticket HERE

Chat soon! -- The Equity Team