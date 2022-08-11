U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

Registered Nurses Database RNs List of Phone Numbers, Emails, Contact Info

Heartbeat.AI
·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / The United States has almost 4.2 million registered nurses (RNs) and 950,000 licensed practical nurses (LPNs). Additionally, there are more than 325,000 nurse practitioners (NPs). Having a contact database list of nurses' cell phone numbers, email addresses, and other contact information is highly valuable to recruiting managers, talent acquisition teams, and other healthcare professionals looking to reach out to these various specialties of nurses.

Heartbeat.AI, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture
Search the Registered Nurse (RN) database list for email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other nursing contact information. Image Credit: 123RF / StockBroker.


"The nurses database includes registered nurses from every state in the USA. If you need a current and verified database of nurses' telephone numbers, emails, and other contact information, accessing our database platform will give you far better results in only a fraction of the time," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Heartbeat.AI.

How Many Registered Nurses (RNs) are in the United States?

According to The 2020 National Nursing Workforce Survey published by the Journal of Nursing Regulation (JNR), the total number of active RN and LPN / LVN licenses in the United States were 4,198,031 and 944,813, respectively.

The median age of RNs was 52 years, and 53 years for LPNs / LVNs. The nursing workforce has become more diverse than in any other study year as nurses between 19 and 49 years of age have introduced greater racial diversity. Findings suggest the nursing workforce is becoming increasingly more educated and experienced. An average of 83% of all nurses who maintain licensure are employed in nursing.

This nursing industry data was especially crucial in providing information on emerging nursing issues, which in 2020 was the significant burden placed on nurses and the healthcare system by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Journal of Nursing Regulation (JNR) is the official journal of the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), a quarterly, peer-reviewed, academic and professional journal. Every two years, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) and the National Forum of State Nursing Workforce Centers (Forum) conduct the only national-level survey focused on the entire U.S. nursing workforce. The survey generates data on the supply of registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) / licensed vocational nurses(LVNs).

Benefits of Using the Registered Nurse (RN) Mailing List?

  • The following are some advantages of utilizing Heartbeat.AI's registered nursing mailing list:

  • Support the success of recruiting or talent acquisition campaigns by using the nursing database list (emails and cell phone numbers) to attract medical candidates and talent to fill open nursing positions and nursing jobs fast.

  • Over 200 healthcare data partners are aggregated live in real time to bring the most valid and up-to-date nurse contact information. Guaranteeing more current and fresh nursing data lists as compared to others.

  • Sort and find the best nurse practitioners, best registered nurses, and even the best nurse practitioners, and even a database of doctors offices or hospitals each nurse may work for.

  • Complete healthcare database list includes more than 11 million email addresses, mobile phone numbers, postal addresses, and other crucial information from certified healthcare providers, with an accuracy rate of more than 95%.

Search for Registered Nurse (RN) Specialties With Customized Search Filters

The Heartbeat.AI platform allows users to filter nursing searches in seconds using twenty-two main search filters and further lookup of over 850 refined medical specialty areas. The registered nurse medical list database sorting capabilities are endless and yet simple to use. In only a few clicks, you can edit your own registered nursing mailing lists. Find the exact nursing list of medical professionals you are looking for. Identify nurses that meet your requirements or demographics, including gender, age range, diversity, and more.

Quickly Lookup Nurses With These Search Filters:

  • Full Name of the Nurse

  • Nurse Email

  • Nurse Cell / Mobile Number

  • Work Phone

  • Fax Number

  • Location

  • Address

  • City

  • State

  • ZIP

  • Nursing Healthcare Specialization

  • Medical and Professional Credentials

  • Years of Experience

  • Sole Proprietor Status

  • National Provider Identifier (NPI) Lookup

  • License Number

  • Licensed States

  • Education Degrees

  • Year Graduated

  • Gender (Female or Male)

  • Pharma

  • Medicines Prescribed

With those lookup filters available, users can easily locate the exact nurse contact data they are looking for.

About Heartbeat AI's Registered Nurse (RN) Database Lists

Heartbeat.AI is an easy-to-use searchable database of over 11+ million licensed healthcare providers in the United States. Quickly lookup and search healthcare providers verified personal and business contact information. Compile medical lists with speed and accuracy, unrivaled by other platforms.

Eliminate your prospecting, sourcing, or recruiting time. If you are a healthcare, medical, or pharmaceutical sales rep or recruiter, you have an instant competitive advantage when engaging hard-to-reach healthcare providers. You close more deals with short sales cycles. Bring on more new hires, fill open positions in shorter time frames, all through active and passive recruitment.

Healthcare Industry Problem: Only 30% of healthcare providers have a LinkedIn account, making outreach overly competitive and exhausting to search, discover, and connect with the hidden 70% that do not have social media profiles.

Heartbeat.AI Solution: Aggregates 100% of American healthcare providers with matching cell phone numbers and personal email addresses, reducing your sales prospecting time or recruiting time-to-hire by up to 10x or more.

Heartbeat.AI by the Numbers: 11+ million USA Healthcare Professionals, 8.8+ million Direct Cell / Mobile Phone Numbers, 9.3+ million Personal Email Addresses, 6+ million Direct Dial Telephone Numbers, plus search by 22 filters and over 850+ healthcare taxonomy specialty are data points to customize your medical list in minutes.

CONTACT:
Heartbeat.AI
Drew Clark
VP of Enterprise Partnerships
332-333-4114
drew@heartbeat.ai

Schedule a Free Trial or Demo of the Heartbeat.AI Healthcare Nursing Platform to Create Your Own Custom Registered Nurse (RN) Mailing Lists:
https://www.Heartbeat.ai/contact

SOURCE: Heartbeat.AI



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711701/Registered-Nurses-Database-RNs-List-of-Phone-Numbers-Emails-Contact-Info

