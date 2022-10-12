Konsolidator A/S

Company announcement no 16-2022

Copenhagen, October 12, 2022

Registration of capital increase completed

With reference to company announcement No. 14-2022 of September 30, 2022, where Konsolidator secured funding of DKK 5 million, a capital increase of DKK 3 million and a credit facility of DKK 2 million, the registration of the capital increase has been completed.

Registration of capital increase

The capital increase of a nominal amount of DKK 13,568.52 consisting of 339,213 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 0.04 has been registered with the Danish Business Authority. The company will have a registered share capital of nominal DKK 644,667 consisting of 16,116,675 shares and votes after registration of the capital increase.

The new shares represent approximately 2 % of Konsolidator’s registered share capital before the capital increase and 2 % of Konsolidator’s share capital after the capital increase.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark no later than on October 14, 2022, under the permanent ISIN code of Konsolidator’s existing shares (DK0061113511). The new shares will be negotiable instruments, and no restrictions will apply to their transferability. No shares, including the new shares, carry any special rights. The rights conferred by the new shares, including voting and dividend rights, will apply from the date when the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

