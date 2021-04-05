U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Registration for the International Competition will open in May, marking the start of the Cheongju Craft Biennale 2021

·3 min read

CHEONGJU, South Korea, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organizing Committee of the Cheongju Craft Biennale(South Korea) will start accepting the "2021 Cheongju International Craft Contest" from May 1st to 31st to discover world-class craft artists.

Cheongju Craft Competition 2019

The Cheongju International Craft Competition started in 1999, when the Biennale began, and has produced 47 award-winning works in total. It has established itself as an authoritative contest attracting attention from the world craft field

There are two fields of competition: the 'Craft Competition' and the 'Craft City Lab Competition'. In 'Craft City Lab Competition', artist or researcher suggest ideas and plans that will make the entire area of the Culture Factory, the venue of the Cheongju Craft Biennale, a symbolic space suitable for the craft city of Cheongju.

  • 'Craft Competition'

The 'Craft Competition', which aims to reflect the flow of contemporary crafts and world arts and discover the value of future crafts, can apply to all genres in the craft field, and one person or one team can submit one piece at a time.

Only works produced within the last three years from 2018 to 2020 can be submitted, and only works that were first selected after online submission through the Biennale's official website will be accepted in original piece and the final results will be announced in August of this year.

  • 'Craft City Lab Competition'

The 'Craft City Lab Competition', started in 2019, is an idea and planning contest that can create a symbolic area that can reveal the value of the craft city of Cheongju, the venue of the Cheongju Craft Biennale. Will be written and published in the future. One person or one team can apply for one project at a time.

Also, after the first online application through the Biennale's official website, the second PT screening will be conducted for selected applicants, and when the final selection is made, the research and writing will be completed by August of this year.

Both fields can apply for any age and nationality, and awards will be awarded to winners according to their award details, including a certificate and a medal, KRW 50,000,000 for Grand Prize, a craft contest and KRW 10,000,000 for Grand Prize, a craft city lab contest.

In addition, during the 2021 Cheongju Craft Biennale (September 8-October 17, the theme "Tools of Conviviality"), all winner will exhibit their works and will be included in the exhibition catalogue and the Craft City Lab contest winner's idea will be exhibit in biennale through publications.

The organizing committee posted an online briefing video in both Korean and English through the Biennale's official YouTube(https://youtu.be/yNciPbp1ZFk) because Corona 19 is prolonged.

For more information on the 2021 Cheongju International Crafts Competition, please visit the Cheongju Craft Biennale's official website (www.okcj.org). For related inquiries, please contact the email ccbcompetition2019@gmail.com.

HP : www.okcj.org
Youtube : http://asq.kr/uGWzLKhxECQkX4

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-for-the-international-competition-will-open-in-may-marking-the-start-of-the-cheongju-craft-biennale-2021-301255641.html

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the Cheongju Craft Biennale(South Korea)

