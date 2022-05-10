U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

Registration Notice - Registration Review Hearing Decision - IN THE MATTER OF David Weekes, Matthew Weekes and Ralph Weekes - Registration Review Hearing Decision

·1 min read

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 11, 2022, the decision of the Registration Subcommittee of the Ontario District Council dated November 26, 2021 and the terms and conditions imposed on the registration and approval of David Weekes, Matthew Weekes, and Ralph Weekes with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) dated October 29, 2020 were reviewed by an IIROC Hearing Panel.

In its decision dated March 11, 2022, the IIROC Hearing Panel quashed the decision of the Registration Subcommittee dated November 26, 2021 and removed the terms and conditions imposed on October 29, 2020.

The decision of the Hearing Panel is available at:

Re Weekes et al, 2022 IIROC 01 R

* * *

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c3865.html

