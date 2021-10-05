U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions+ 2022 User Conference

·2 min read
Better Connected--Three-Day, Action-Packed Conference for Professionals in Construction, Surveying, Mapping, Government, Autonomy, Forestry, Utilities and More

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that registration is open for the Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference being held November 7-9, 2022 at the The Venetian Resort, Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions+ 2022 User Conference

At Trimble Dimensions+ 2022, attendees will connect, learn and experience how professionals in construction, surveying and mapping, government, autonomy, forestry, utilities are using the latest technologies to transform and make work faster, safer, greener, more productive and better connected. In addition, there will be opportunities to network with key industry players and peers, nurture business relationships and build invaluable partnerships.

This unparalleled combination of education, technology and networking is a premier opportunity for industry professionals to share best practices, insights and real-world experiences with peers from around the globe. Conference highlights will include:

  • Hands-on software training at hundreds of educational sessions

  • Informative product demonstrations showcasing the latest solutions and workflows

  • Unique Offsite experience to see the power of Trimble solutions at work

  • Interactive Expo to showcase products, innovations and technical presentations from Trimble and its partners

  • Inspiring keynotes, special events and networking opportunities

To register for the conference or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit: dimensions.trimble.com. For the first time, Trimble is offering full conference passes at a special Advance Loyalty rate of $1,295 through December 31, 2021.

About Trimble Dimensions

Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference is a three-day, in-person event where attendees can better connect as a community for education, inspiration and innovation. The conference provides insight into how Trimble's industrial technology can transform the way professionals work to achieve success. Highlights include educational sessions and specialized tracks to advance career objectives, with many sessions qualifying for Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. The conference includes an Offsite Experience and hands-on training opportunities; keynote and executive-level presentations; and an Interactive Expo. In addition to the in-person event, the Spotlight Series is a virtual, on-demand series that focuses on industry trends delivered by experts on the topics and technology that is transforming the way we work—to better connect year-around.

For more information, visit: dimensions.trimble.com or email trimble_dimensions@trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-now-open-for-trimble-dimensions-2022-user-conference-301392571.html

SOURCE Trimble

