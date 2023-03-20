U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,951.57
    +34.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,244.58
    +382.60 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.54
    +45.02 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.99
    +19.10 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.61
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    +0.0053 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    +0.0860 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0106 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3170
    -0.4860 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,998.25
    +15.96 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.97
    +7.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Registration Open for National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Taking Place in May

United States Small Business Administration
·3 min read

Washington D.C., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses and a resource partner of the SBA, announced that registration for the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is now open. The two-day online event will take place from May 2-3, 2023. Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. To register, visit National Small Business Week Virtual Summit registration.

This year’s NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops presented by event cosponsors, access to federal resources, and networking. A detailed agenda and list of cosponsor speakers will be published at a later date.

“Providing support to small businesses through education, networking, and mentorship is what SBA and SCORE do best,” said SBA Associate Administrator for Communications and Public Liaison Christina Hale. “This annual event has become a cornerstone of National Small Business Week, attended by thousands of entrepreneurs across the country.”

“In this rapidly evolving climate for small business owners, SCORE is proud to partner with the SBA on the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “This summit offers incredibly valuable information, tools, and resources to American small business owners at no cost and in an accessible virtual environment. We look forward to connecting with thousands of entrepreneurs and supporting them on their journeys to success.”

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

---

Co-sponsorship Authorization#23-1-C. The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

###

About National Small Business Week

For 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st-century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. And in recognizing the changing face of America, the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect our nation’s rich diversity.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

 

 


CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


