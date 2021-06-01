U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Registration Opens for Envestnet Advisor Summit On-Demand, Scheduled for June 22-24

·3 min read
Free Online Keynotes, Breakout Sessions, CE Credits & Tech Demos are Designed to Help Advisors Create The Intelligent Financial Life™ for Clients

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that registration has opened for this year's Envestnet Advisor Summit On-Demand, which will go live on June 22, 2021. The virtual conference's keynotes, breakout sessions, and technology demos—focusing on how Envestnet can help advisors create The Intelligent Financial Life for clients and grow their practices—will be available for free for advisors to view in real time, or at their own convenience. To register and receive updates, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/advisorsummit.

Envestnet https://www.envestnet.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Envestnet, Inc.)
The Advisor Summit On-Demand's digital multimedia reference center will feature more than 50 original sessions where advisors can:

  • Hear from Envestnet, industry leaders, and subject matter experts about how impact investing, tax-smart management, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, embedded finance, planning analytics, and other trends offer opportunities for advisors to strengthen the advice they provide to clients.

  • Learn about new and upcoming Envestnet technology and integrated product offerings, ranging from tax overlay to trust services, and explore a variety of Envestnet product demos.

  • Earn continuing education credits for the Certified Financial Planner® and Certified Investment Management Analyst® designations by exploring content on the Practice Management and Investment track sessions.

Advisor Summit On-Demand will include seven mainstage presentations by keynote speakers:

  • Leonard Brody, Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist, Author, and Media Visionary

  • Drew Propson, Head of Technology and Innovation in Financial Services for the World Economic Forum

  • Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income at BlackRock

  • Tyrone Ross Jr., CEO of Onramp Invest and Founder of 401STC

  • Bill Crager, Co-Founder and CEO of Envestnet

  • Dana D'Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Envestnet

  • Dani Fava, Head of Strategic Development at Envestnet

  • Farouk Ferchichi, Chief Data & Analytics Officer of Envestnet

"This is the second consecutive year that we have adapted our Advisor Summit to engage advisors virtually on the ongoing evolution of the marketplace," said Bill Crager, Co-Founder and CEO of Envestnet. "Advisor Summit On-Demand brings together experts from across Envestnet and the wealth management industry to show advisors how the right mixture of AI-powered recommendations, financial planning, data analytics, and cutting-edge technology enables them to provide their clients with a comprehensive view of their financial health."

In addition, Envestnet and Investment Advisor magazine will announce the winners of the 2021 Asset Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards during the Envestnet Advisor Summit On-Demand. This awards program, now in its 17th year, honors portfolio managers exemplifying best practices and high conviction that are worthy of emulation in the investment management industry. To view a listing of this year's award finalists, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/advisorsummit/awards/.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies—including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina
JConnelly for Envestnet
973.647.4626
envestnetpr@jconnelly.com

Envestnet Advisor Summit On-Demand 2021 https://www.envestnet.com/advisorsummit/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-opens-for-envestnet-advisor-summit-on-demand-scheduled-for-june-22-24-301302676.html

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.

