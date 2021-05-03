Registration Opens for QAD Tomorrow Thought Stream

Manufacturers will learn the importance of strengthening supplier relationships to improve supply chain resiliency and better prepare for the challenges of tomorrow

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA ) (Nasdaq: QADB ), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced today that it has opened registration for its global thought stream event, QAD Tomorrow. QAD Tomorrow will stream on May 19, 2021, at 10 am (ICT).

"Global manufacturers continue to face ever-increasing and unprecedented disruption," said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. "Supply chains are brittle as evidenced by COVID-19's impact. Integrated Supplier Management is a critical capability that can help a manufacturer reduce its supply chain risk while at the same time increase efficiency and agility. QAD Tomorrow attendees will hear from QAD customers as well as subject matter experts to learn how to identify the risks in their supply chains and supplier networks and prepare for the challenges caused by disruption."

Attendees can register for the event by visiting qad.com/tomorrow2021 beginning April 19. Registration is free and continues up until the event on May 19.

QAD Tomorrow will help manufacturers determine whether their supply chains are prepared to effectively deal with disruption through an online diagnostic provided after the event. Attendees will learn about the challenges manufacturers face, their root causes and the best practices for overcoming them. Speakers will include QAD CEO Anton Chilton, other QAD executives and QAD customers. For the latest QAD Tomorrow news follow #QADTomorrow on social media.

QAD Tomorrow debuted in 2020, focusing on the disruption in manufacturing and the imperative for manufacturers to digitally transform their businesses.



