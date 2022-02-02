Registration Opens for Raise® 2022 Fundraising Conference

National Event Fundraising Conference Returns to Chicago September 12-13, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced the Raise Fundraising Conference will return in-person to Chicago alongside a virtual livestream on September 12-13, 2022. The conference will feature two registration packages to help increase nonprofit access to educational programming and the latest fundraising insights.

"There's something special about the annual Raise Conference. It's unmatched in its delivery of industry leading content and collaboration," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Raise has become a hub for nonprofit trailblazers looking to explore the future of fundraising. We've built a community of fearless fundraisers and are excited that Raise 2022 will give them the opportunity to once again come together to connect, inspire, and grow."

The annual Raise conference, now in its sixth year, brings together professional fundraisers, industry thought leaders, and nonprofits from around the world. Raise 2022 will feature inspirational keynotes, interactive workshops, social activities, an expo hall for networking, sponsor collaboration, and 30+ curated sessions focused on innovation in event, peer-to-peer, and online fundraising.

Speaker session proposals are being accepted through April 1st, 2022. Nonprofit professionals and industry experts are encouraged to submit session ideas impacting and changing the world of fundraising. To suggest a session or speaker, please visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/speakers/.

For more information and to register for Raise 2022, visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/.

About OneCause®

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use online and event fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped more 6,000 nonprofits raise $3.5 Billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

