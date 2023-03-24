U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Registration of share capital increase of 801,085 new shares completed

Agillic A/S
·2 min read
Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 6 2023

Copenhagen 24 March 2023 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) completes the registration of 801,085 new shares.

In connection with the transaction that was announced on 14 March 2023, the Board of Directors hereby announces that the Company has completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority the share capital increase of a nominal value of DKK 80,108.50 (801,085 shares of DKK 0.10 each) (the “New Shares”), representing 7.81% of the registered share capital of the Company prior to the capital increase and 7.24% of the share capital following the share capital increase.

The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing under the permanent ISIN code DK0060955854 on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen A/S with effect from 28 March 2023.

After registration of the share capital increase, the share capital of Agillic amounts to nominally DKK 1,106,200.50 divided into 11,062,005 shares of DKK 0.10 each. The total number of voting rights in Agillic are 11,062,005.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 02/2023.

The change in the share capital is reflected in the Company’s articles of association available on the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 17. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 24 March 2023.

Agillic A/S
Masnedøgade 22, 2
2100 Copenhagen
https://agillic.com/

Attachment


