Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics - 20 Dec 2022

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
·1 min read
Reference is made to the notice on 16 November 2022 regarding a private placement of a total of 150 million shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA, and the notice on 24 November 2022 regarding registration of the capital increase of 101,254,865 Tranche 1 shares in the private placement.

The capital increase of 48,745,135 Tranche 2 shares of the private placement as resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 9 December 2022 has now been registered and the shares have been issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 174,948,987.60 divided into 1,166,326,584 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 20 December 2022 at 11:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.


    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, company owner Elon Musk said in one of his first tweets following a poll calling for him to step down.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsSBF