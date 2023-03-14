U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,899.25
    +42.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,104.00
    +274.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,064.25
    +132.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.80
    +27.00 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.69
    -1.11 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.40
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0620 (+1.76%)
     

  • Vix

    25.66
    +0.86 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3880
    +1.1900 (+0.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.72
    +50.80 (+9.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.33
    -0.30 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics - 14 March 2023

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
·1 min read
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

Reference is made to the notice on 1 March 2023  regarding employees acquiring shares under IDEX Biometrics 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan.

The capital increase, 2,648,336 shares, has been registered and the shares issued. Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 175,346,238.- divided into 1,168,974,920 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 14 March 2023 at 13:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.


Recommended Stories