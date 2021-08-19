U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,393.21
    -7.06 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,846.15
    -114.54 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,498.44
    -27.48 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,148.18
    -10.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.97 (-3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0180 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0076 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7070
    -0.0530 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,295.68
    +10.87 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.03
    +29.98 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,071.85
    -97.47 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Regology snares $8M Series A to help navigate maze of global regulations

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Every country has its own bundle of laws, rules and regulations, and they change on a regular basis making it an enormous challenge to keep up with it all. That usually requires large staffs filling in spreadsheets and unwieldy processes, but Regology, an early stage startup wants to change that by putting some automation to work on the problem.

Today the company announced an $8 million Series A led by Acme Capital with participation from existing investors Gagarin Capital and Pine Wave Investments.

Company co-founder and CEO Mukund Goenka spent more than 15 years working in the banking industry where he saw first-hand the difficulties in keeping up with regulations and the financial consequences of failing to do so. He formed Regology to provide large global companies with a way to stay on top of these myriad regulations.

Goenka says that his company started by compiling a database of laws. "We have a very large database of laws that is constantly updated, covering geographies from five continents, and a number of countries and jurisdictions. We also cover the lawmaking process of going from bills all the way to laws to regulations and a number of agencies and their regular updates on a daily basis. And it covers a number of industries and topic areas as well," Goenka explained.

They don't stop there though. They also give customers a framework for automating compliance wherever they are doing business, and they constantly review the laws and updates to help sure their customers are staying in compliance over time. Their target market is large Fortune 500. companies, and while Goenka couldn't name specific ones, he did say that it included some of the largest tech companies and biggest banks.

YouTube asks the FTC to clarify how video creators should comply with COPPA ruling

 

The company launched in 2017 and today has 20 full time employees with plans to at least double that by the end of the year. He says that being diverse is essential in a business that is already looking at the regulatory environment in 25 countries. Understanding how each of these countries works is essential to the business and that requires a diverse workforce to pull off.

Goenka says that the company has been remote from day one, long before COVID. While there is still a small office in Palo Alto, he intends to keep remain mostly remote, even when it's considered safe to reopen offices.

Ireland opens GDPR investigation into Facebook leak

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Afghan central bank's $10 billion stash mostly out of Taliban's reach

    LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Taliban took over Afghanistan with astonishing speed, but it appears unlikely that the militants will get quick access to most of the Afghan central bank’s roughly $10 billion in assets. The country's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), is thought to hold foreign currency, gold and other treasures in its vaults, according to an Afghan official. But most of the assets are held outside Afghanistan, potentially putting most of them beyond the insurgents' reach, according to Afghan officials, including the bank's acting governor, Ajmal Ahmady, who has fled Kabul.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • Oil prices continue to tumble amid rising COVID cases and falling US output

    Oil prices have been impacted by slower growth in China.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • Toyota Cuts Show Chip Shortage Ravages Even Best Supply Planners

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s efforts to stockpile enough chips and other key components to ride out supply disruptions only protected the company so long before it too succumbed to the shortages eviscerating automakers.The manufacturer will suspend production at 14 plants across Japan for various lengths of time through next month. The impact of these cuts will be harshest in September, with Toyota slashing its production plan by 40%, though risks will carry forward beyond next month.It’s

  • This company wants to let you pay your mortgage with crypto

    United Wholesale Mortgage is aiming to allow customers to make monthly payments using crypto, says CEO Mat Ishbia.

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Toyota Plunges as Chip Shortage Forces September Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. slumped as much as 4.7% as the worsening chip shortage saw the world’s No. 1 automaker suspend output for several days at almost all its plants in Japan next month, forcing a 40% cut in production plans.Adjustments will be made to the production operations of plants for completed vehicles in Japan due to parts shortages resulting from the spread of Covid in Southeast Asia, Toyota said in a statement Thursday. A total of 360,000 fewer cars will now be made next m

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well

    Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector. Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming. It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.

  • Apple censors its product engraving service much more strictly in China, report finds

    Report calls for ‘clear, consistent, and transparent’ guidelines explaining why and how Apple moderates content

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Frozen Shrimp Recall Expands to Includes Products from Whole Foods and Target

    The nationwide recall impacts seafood products from multiple brands.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • BofA Gets Record Patents as Lender Focuses on Machine Learning

    (Bloomberg) -- Inventors at Bank of America Corp. kept originating ideas, leading to a record-setting first half of the year, even while continuing to work from home. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the lender 227 patents in the first six months of 2021, up 23% from a year earlier, Bank of America said in a statement Thursday. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company set its previous patent record in the first half of last year, when it was granted 184 amid the early days of the