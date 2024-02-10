I regret selling Pimlico Plumbers to a US company, says Charlie Mullins

Charlie Mullins plans to launch a new plumbing company, We Fix, once a non-compete clause from the Pimlico sale expires - Rachel Adams

Britain’s richest plumber Charlie Mullins has admitted that he regrets selling his company to the US private equity giant KKR, as he prepares to set up a rival to the business he founded 45 years ago.

The 71-year-old, who set up Pimlico Plumbers after leaving school aged 15, confessed that selling his business to KKR-backed Neighborly for £145m in 2021 was a mistake because in hindsight it lacked the personal touches associated with a smaller, British company.

“I look back at [the sale] now, and I’m thinking the money is wonderful but I’m not eating at a different caff or going on different holidays. It was definitely not worth it. The company was worth a lot more anyhow because it was growing,” he said. “Allegedly the new people are running it on an American idea, I think it’s all about the bottom line for them.”

The father-of-four is now getting ready to go head-to-head with his former empire, set up in his 20s after he left school to become an apprentice. He thinks that too many UK success stories have “undoubtedly” ended up in the hands of American investors. KKR is one of the biggest private equity companies in the world, with a market cap of more than $85bn (£67bn).

“I wish we sold it to an English company,” he said. “The American way of doing things is not personal enough.”

His new company, We Fix, will open when a non-compete clause agreed with Pimlico’s new owners ends this September. Mullins’ fleet of navy and yellow vans are designed and ready to get on the road, and his trademark plumbing-themed number plates are on order.

He wants his new venture to become the Harrods of the handyman world, initially targeting wealthy customers living in multi-million pound properties in Chelsea before potentially expanding to as far as Dubai.

Capitalising on all the “celebrities, politicians and important people” he has got to know, he wants customers to feel like VIPs by knowing that plumbers can get to their homes within the hour no matter the time of day, with call centre staff in the office at all times.

Prices for plumbing callouts after 6pm are expected to be around £180. Like Pimlico Plumbers, Mullins wants to make it a family affair, with his eldest son Scott as chief executive.

“Ours was very much a family business,” Mullins said. “I had about 10 members of family there – grandchildren, wives, girlfriends. Not at the same time. It’s a personal business working in someone’s house. People want to know who’s coming along, are they trustworthy, is the work guaranteed, can they speak to someone on the end of the phone.”

Despite admitting last year that selling Pimlico Plumbers was the biggest mistake of his life, Mullins said he wouldn’t rule out selling a business again. He would just be careful about who the buyer was.

After all, he bought a £11m London penthouse with his windfall from the Pimlico Plumbers sale. He kitted it out with his own bar, a red Steinway piano, Versace bed sheets, a giant £80,000 artwork of his face and “energy” crystals in every room (the rose quartz is his favourite).

He is also building a multi-million pound villa in Marbella, is on the lookout for another property in Dubai, and often flies by private jet.

Instead of setting up a new business from scratch, it might have been easier for Mullins to buy Pimlico Plumbers back. Liam Griffin, the boss of Addison Lee and son of its founder, attacked US private equity giant Carlyle last year for making a “hash” of the taxi firm after taking it on. A consortium led by Griffin bought the company back in 2020.

“The answer is no [to buying Pimlico Plumbers] because I feel it had a great reputation and I’m not sure that reputation is still out there,” he said. “It would be wrong to buy it back. I’ve done it once, and we’ll do it again. We will dominate London on the home services.”

Mullins said there won’t be any “working from home nonsense” at his new company, but he added he plans to offer staff a share of the profits to anyone with more than a year’s service as a sweetener.

He is also planning to set up a training school and has argued that apprenticeships have been neglected by the Government and could help reduce crime and youth unemployment.

The hallway of Mullins’ home features framed photos of him shaking hands with Boris Johnson, King Charles, David Cameron and Theresa May. He stopped being a Tory donor after the Brexit vote, but said there will be no photos of him shaking hands with Sir Keir Starmer next. He hasn’t met him, but isn’t convinced that he’s business-oriented. “I don’t think we’d be drinking from the same teapot,” he said.

Mullins, who grew up in poverty on the Rockingham Estate in Elephant & Castle, admitted that one of his biggest fears is living in poverty again.

At 71, he said his drive is just as it was at the start of his career. He was considering running for London mayor in the elections this year, but changed his mind to create another business instead.

“I like the idea of taking on this billionaire company,” he said. “Taking a break has made me realise how right we had it. I’ve been waiting three years for this if I’m being honest. It’s not about the money, it’s about taking on the big people that think the smaller person can’t do it.”

A Neighborly spokesman declined to comment.

