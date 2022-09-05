U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.76
    +1.89 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.10
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    17.93
    +0.05 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9912
    -0.0044 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3320
    +0.1800 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,863.56
    +65.52 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.65
    -5.02 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.50
    +1.66 (+0.01%)
     

REGTANK LAUNCHES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PROTOCON, A WEB 3.0-BASED LAYER 1 PUBLIC BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regtank has forged a strategic partnership with Protocon, a blockchain mainnet project. In the strategic business agreement (MOU), both companies have expressed their mutual interest in enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and security of the blockchain ecosystem through collaboration in blockchain-related technology support, knowledge exchange, and community expansion.

(PRNewsfoto/Regtank Technology Pte Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Regtank Technology Pte Ltd)

Protocon, a combination of "protocol" and "Economy", is a Web 3.0-based, Layer 1 public blockchain platform that is open to anyone. Protocon Network aims to build a self-operated digital economy based on protocols to provide the infrastructure needed in the digital transformation era.

Regtank will offer blockchain regulatory compliance analytics that significantly enhance Protocon's ecosystem and its security, which includes processes such as digital onboarding, AML/KYC screening, and transaction monitoring. Integrating Regtank's compliance software will not only maintain the highest standard of regulatory compliance for Protocon's chain but also safeguard global users from profound risks in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

The parties also agreed to work closely on co-branding and co-marketing efforts to enhance both brands' value and potential. In addition to combining Protocon's revolutionary blockchain technology with Regtank's future product development, the partnership encourages dApp projects on Protocon's network, PEN and Protocon-based tokens listed exchanges to adopt solutions from Regtank which reinforces the efficiency, accuracy, and trustworthiness of Protocon's ecosystem. Both companies are also anticipating potential collaboration in holding cross-country events and offline exhibitions for the community.

"The partnership with Regtank at the stage where Protocon's ecosystem is becoming more global is truly significant to us. All of us here at Protocon can't wait to see the immense role the innovative and safe solutions of Regtank will have. Regtank and Protocon will make great partners" - San Jun, Leader, Protocon

"Regtank is committed to providing the most efficient and reliable regulatory compliance. With its leading blockchain network, Protocon will enable us to further innovate our system and offer an even more powerful solution. We look forward to collaborating with Protocon to advance the growth of compliance and blockchain infrastructure" – Megan Lee, CEO, Regtank Technology Pte Ltd

Through this partnership, Regtank and Protocon strive to merge their expertise to strengthen efforts in providing holistic risk management of digital assets. Given the strength of both companies in blockchain technology, the partnership will provide a much stronger and more secure blockchain service and ecosystem for global users.

About Regtank

Regtank is the leading provider of a one-stop software-as-a-service compliance solution, revolutionising the compliance landscape. Adopting a risk-based approach (RBA) incorporating KYC, KYB, and KYT into a single consolidated platform, Regtank has innovated a comprehensive and advanced AML/CFT smart risk assessment engine that can automatically classify the risk of individuals tailored to the risk matrix of the clients. Regtank today provides risk assessment and management, screening, record keeping, ongoing due diligence, transaction monitoring, and blockchain analytics. For more information, you can visit us at https://regtank.com/.

About Protocon

Protocon is a Web 3-based layer 1 public blockchain platform developed with a view to fostering a protocol-based economic system. It is now being noted by industry watchers for its "Contract Model" recently released as an alternative to smart contract of Ethereum and "Fact Hash" that can allow for secure connections with other blockchains. Protocon first started its development in 2019 and is now planning to start operating its testnet by Q4 2022 and will open the mainnet by the end of next year. For more information, you can visit us at https://protocon.io/

SOURCE Regtank Technology Pte Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Oil Rallies With OPEC+ Decision, G-7 Cap Plan Dominating Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged on the possibility that OPEC+ may decide to trim production, and as Europe’s energy crisis worsened after the Group-of-Seven nations endorsed a plan to try to cap the price of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Di

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Sell-Off Intensifies; Apple Vs. ANET Stock

    The major indexes broke more key support last week. Apple unveils the iPhone 14 Wednesday. AAPL stock is worth watching, but this tech leader looks better.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In late August, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported results for its fiscal second-quarter (ended July 31), and they weren't great. The long-term opportunity for Nvidia looks bright as semiconductors are rising in popularity, and the company is still seeing success in the industries with the highest potential. Second-quarter earnings results were a significant shift compared to Nvidia's previous quarters.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more value stocks, go directly to 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. It has been a wild ride for investors on Wall Street for more than a year. Stocks have experienced extreme polarization since the […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Finance Chief Gustavo Arnal Found Dead

    The 52-year-old executive died by suicide two days after he had briefed investors on the home-goods retailer’s plans to secure new financing, slash jobs and close about a fifth of its stores.

  • Energy Woes Cast Pall Over Europe Futures, Stocks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European equity futures sank 3% and the euro fell Monday as the region’s worsening energy crisis added to concerns about a global economy already facing high inflation and a wave of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO D

  • 'This is beyond imagination': Poland homeowners are lining up for days, sleeping in their cars to buy fuel — and coal stocks are still white-hot due to the demand

    Reminiscent of communist times? Maybe it's even worse.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • The 'Refiner' Things in Life: 3 Oil Dividend Stocks With High Yields

    High oil and gas prices are boosting the energy sector as these stocks have widely outperformed the S&P 500 Index. It's no wonder: Demand for refined products remains strong and global supply is tight. It also produces renewable diesel and has a midstream segment, Valero Energy Partners LP, but its contribution to total earnings is under 10%.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, something that hasn’t happened in their more than 200-year trading history

  • Horrible News for Bed, Bath & Beyond

    It is Gustavo Arnal, 52, who allegedly jumped from the 18th floor of this building on September 2, says the newspaper citing police sources. "Prior to Avon, Mr. Arnal was CFO, International Divisions and Global Functions at Walgreens Boots Alliance."

  • Porsche Family to Acquire More Than 25% of the Car Maker as IPO Nears

    Volkswagen plans to discuss the sports-car brand’s listing on Monday and says shares could begin trading at the end of the month.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC Building

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from a skyscraper in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingThe Union, New Jersey-based c

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Xi to Give Boost to China Stocks But Not Yuan, Markets Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- A record third term in office for President Xi Jinping is expected to give China’s beleaguered stock market a welcome boost, but investors look wary.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingThe yuan will continue t

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): The Valuation looks Attractive, but Upside may be Capped until Growth Returns

    Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a high quality company with significant competitive advantages, a very strong balance sheet and diverse revenue streams. It’s also trading on a price multiple that is low relative to its peers and to its own trading history. The valuation suggests the market is skeptical that growth is going to return anytime soon.

  • Elon Musk Takes on a Wall Street Giant

    Elon Musk fears neither his competitors nor the regulators. The CEO of Tesla has not hesitated to attack the powerful US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with which he has had a stormy relationship since his now famous tweet of August 7, 2018 in which he announced that he was going to take the manufacturer of electric vehicles private. This message had prompted an investigation by the SEC which had subsequently resulted in a settlement.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN)?

    Elanor Investors Group ( ASX:ENN ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of...