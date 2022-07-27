RegTech Market: USD 11.68 billion Growth from 2021 to 2026, 32% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RegTech, also known as regulatory technology, uses on-premises as well as cloud solutions such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help financial businesses comply with regulations efficiently while saving compliance costs. It uses predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, blockchain, and cognitive computing to achieve error-free and efficient regulatory and compliance outcomes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled RegTech Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio estimates that the RegTech market size will grow by USD 11.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

The threat of rivalry has decreased due to factors such as high growth rate, moderate exit barriers, and moderate fixed costs decrease. However, the entry of new players is restricted by high government regulations and moderate product differentiations. Therefore, the overall threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on the frequent introduction of new products and services to compete in the market. The global RegTech market is moderately competitive due to the presence of high fragmentation and high growth rate. Vendors are focusing on extensive product innovation and development owing to factors such as the need to comply with evolving regulations in the global financial sector. This is expected to increase competition in the market. Vendors compete on factors such as service quality, reliability, and innovation. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include ACTICO GmbH, Acuant Inc., Ascent Technologies Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, and Compliance Solutions Strategies.

Story continues

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Market Segmentation

The RegTech market has been segmented by end-user into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The large enterprises segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The adoption of RegTech solutions in enterprises is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for complex regulatory reporting and risk management, identity management and control, compliance management, and transaction monitoring requirements.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the extensive presence of large financial institutions. The US is a key country for the RegTech market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The growing demand for identifying financial crimes within financial organizations, due to increasing fraud, electronic crimes, money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, and insider dealing, is driving the growth of the market. RegTech is used for real-time fraud detection and prevention capabilities. It uses analytics and cognitive capabilities to analyze financial transactions.

The integration of AI with RegTech is a trend in the market. The combination of AI with RegTech helps end-users with complex pattern matching across data sets and detection of data anomalies. It also provides enhanced fraud identification and prediction. Therefore, AI is increasingly being used with RegTech to provide better solutions to end-users.

Technavio provides crucial drivers and trends that will impact the growth of the market. View our Sample Report

Similar Reports

Product Information Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Business Productivity Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

RegTech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ACTICO GmbH, Acuant Inc., Ascent Technologies Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Compliance Solutions Strategies, ComplyAdvantage, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., and VERMEG Ltd Legal Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACTICO GmbH

10.4 Acuant Inc.

10.5 Ascent Technologies Inc.

10.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

10.8 NICE Ltd.

10.9 RIMES Technologies Corp.

10.10 SAS Institute Inc.

10.11 Thomson Reuters Corp.

10.12 Trulioo Information Services Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regtech-market-usd-11-68-billion-growth-from-2021-to-2026--32-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301593540.html

SOURCE Technavio