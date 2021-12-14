U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

RegTech Platform Sekuritance Launches $SKRT on ETH and MATIC Chains

Sekuritance

New multi-chain strategy will lead to further innovation, avoid congestion and high gas fees

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sekuritance (https://www.sekuritance.com/), the first multi-dimensional RegTech ecosystem delivering compliance-as-a-service, today announced that its native token, $SKRT is now live on Polygon. In the last six months, Sekuritance had already launched their token via TrustSwap and Gate.io to accommodate easier token acquisition.

While originally launching on the Ethereum chain, congestion and high gas fees has led the Sekuritance team to find alternative solutions to allow users to acquire the $SKRT token on decentralized exchanges alternative to Uniswap. Polygon is a natural fit, providing a layer-2 ecosystem network to streamline opportunities for future development and community growth.

“Going multi-chain was inevitable. Although keeping the $SKRT token on Ethereum was always the plan, we needed to look at other options given the huge congestion on the network,” said Jonathan Camilleri Bowman, CEO of Sekuritance. “The Polygon network was always an L2 that was on our minds and the go-to network to provide access and increased functionality for the community and platform alike.”

Currently in closed Beta, the Sekuritance platform plans to welcome new users later this month. Users of the compliance-as-a-service ecosystem will have the power to utilize all of Sekuritance’s services with their $SKRT ERC-20 token or the tokens now minted on the MATIC network.

Transactions on the Polygon Network will cost less than pennies to acquire the $SKRT token. With the forthcoming staking capabilities, users will be able to stake their tokens in a single transaction, cutting the fees even more. The extra efficiency will allow for Sekuritance community members to acquire tokens and become part of the Sekuritance Adopter Tier Club, providing even more rewards and benefits including but not limited to:

  • Verification for blockchain addresses stored within user profile and downloadable certificate through the Sekuritance UI.

  • Option to download Sekuritance Blockchain Address Verification Certificate.

  • Eligibility to earn a bonus allocation of $SKRT token from the periodical discretionary pool, and bonuses of tokens that are solely launched via Sekuritance’s compliance services, based on adopter tiers.

  • VIP access to premium support plans.

  • Unlimited access to Sekuritance’s Data Vault.

  • And more!

A full list of benefits for $SKRT Adopter Levels can be found here, with additional benefits here. In order to retain a user’s membership level, they must hold their tokens; however, with the platform’s development these restrictions may change in the future.

Sekuritance Solutions Limited reserves the right to hold, void, suspend, cancel and amend the adopter levels and any and all additional rights or benefits attached thereto where it becomes necessary or desirable to do so.

For more information regarding Sekuritance, please visit https://www.sekuritance.com/.

For more information regard the $SKRT/USDC pair on Polygon, please visit https://info.quickswap.exchange/pair/0xcfc4cbf94b26f94e86863e1b1f0ccae6f119dd5a.

To learn more about charting, visit https://info.quickswap.exchange/token/0xe51e88dd08499762b8e4eb3a9f3da9b8e79608c3

About Sekuritance

The Sekuritance RegTech provides a single platform for every eGRC need, including end-to-end AML, KYB, KYC, Onchain Analysis, vendor management, beneficiary onboarding, investor check, card processing MFA checks, blockchain wallet checks, cyber-risk assessments, and other RegTech and Business Process Management requirements.



CONTACT: Transform Group Sekuritance@transformgroup.com


