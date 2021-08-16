U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.55
    +0.55 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,532.32
    +16.94 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,763.47
    -59.43 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.23
    -14.88 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.38
    -1.06 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2500
    -0.0470 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2200
    -0.3500 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,422.49
    +190.72 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.67
    -16.92 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Regulating crypto is essential to ensuring its global legitimacy

Henrik Gebbing and Wilhelm Nöffke
·7 min read

The past decade has seen several structural changes in know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations in Europe and globally. High-profile money laundering cases and the penetration of illicit funds into global markets have caught the attention of regulators and the public, and rightfully so.

The Wirecard scandal was a particularly salacious example, in which the investigation into widespread fraud revealed a chain of shell companies involved in illegal distribution of narcotics and pornography. Over at Danske Bank, some $227 billion was laundered through an Estonian subsidiary, going virtually unnoticed for nine years.

In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed an action against Ripple Labs and two of its executives, claiming they had raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering. That case is ongoing.

Traditional forms of regulation from the fiat world do not reciprocally apply to every aspect of crypto nor to the fundamental nature of blockchain technology.

As regulators and financial institutions improve their understanding of these criminal practices, AML requirements have likewise been improved. But these adjustments have been an overwhelmingly reactive, trial-by-fire process.

To address the challenges of the fast-evolving blockchain ecosystem, the European Union has begun to introduce more stringent financial regulations that further bolster the regulatory system in order to improve licensing models. Many member states now regulate crypto assets individually, and Germany is leading the way in being the first to regulate cryptocurrencies.

These individual regulations clearly prescribe the pathway for crypto companies, outlining the requirements for obtaining and maintaining a financial license from the regulator. Compliance naturally boosts investor confidence and protection.

As these financial crimes and crypto itself evolves, so have regulatory bodies’ efforts to monitor, address and enforce restrictions. Internationally, the most prominent monitoring body is the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which outlines general guidance and determines best practices in anti-money-laundering practices and combating the financing of terrorism.

Although FATF is considered soft law, the task force sets the bar for workable regulations within crypto assets. Especially notable is FATF’s Recommendation 16, better known as the “travel rule,” which requires businesses to collect and store the personal data of participants in blockchain transactions. In theory, access to this data will enable authorities to have better oversight and enforcement of crypto market regulations. In other words, they’ll know exactly who is doing exactly what. Transparency is key.

The travel rule conundrum

FATF’s travel rule impacts two types of businesses: traditional financial institutions (banks, credit firms and so on) and crypto companies, otherwise known as virtual asset service providers (VASPs).

In its original incarnation, the travel rule only applied to banks, but was expanded to crypto companies in 2019. In 2021, many of the FATF member jurisdictions began to incorporate the travel rule into their local AML laws. This regulatory shift sent shockwaves through the crypto sector. The stakes of refusal are high: Failure to incorporate the travel rule results in a service provider being declared noncompliant, which is a major obstacle to doing business.

But, the travel rule is also a major hindrance that doesn’t take into account the novelty of crypto technology. It is problematic for crypto businesses to integrate due to the major amount of effort it poses when obtaining KYC data about the recipient and integrating it into day-to-day business.

In order for crypto businesses to obtain this information for outgoing payments, data would have to be provided by the client and would end up being virtually impossible to verify. This is highly disruptive to the crypto’s emblematic efficiency. Moreover, its implementation presents challenges regarding the accuracy of the data received by VASPs and banks. Also, it creates further data vulnerabilities due to additional data silos being created across the globe.

When it comes to international standardization measures rather than those isolated within certain communities, there is a wide gap between exclusively on-chain solutions (transactions that are recorded and verified on one specific blockchain) and cross-chain communication, which allows for interactions between different blockchains or for combining on-chain transactions with off-chain transactions that are conducted on other electronic systems, such as PayPal.

We must eventually find a halfway point between those with valid concerns about the anonymity crypto assets provide and those who see regulation as prohibitively restrictive on crypto. Both sides have a point, but crypto’s continued legitimacy and viability within the larger financial markets and industry is a net positive for all parties, making this negotiation nothing short of crucial.

Not anti-regulation, just anti-unworkable regulations

Ultimately, we need to regulate with efficacy, which necessitates legislation that is applicable specifically to digital assets and does not hinder the market without really solving any AML-related problems.

The already global nature of the traditional financial industry underscores the value of and need for FATF’s issuance of an international framework for regulatory oversight within crypto.

The criminal financial trade -- money laundering, illegal weapons sales, human trafficking and so on -- is also an international business. Thus, cracking down on it is, out of necessity, an international effort.

The decentralized nature of blockchain, which runs contrary to the central-server standard we know and use nearly everywhere, presents a formidable challenge here. Rules and regulations for traditional financial institutions are being implemented part and parcel onto crypto — a misstep and misunderstanding that ignores the innovation and novelty this economic ecosystem and its underlying technology entails.

Traditional forms of regulation from the fiat world do not reciprocally apply to every aspect of crypto nor to the fundamental nature of blockchain technology. However well intentioned they may be, because these imposed regulations are built on an old system, they must be adapted and modified.

The creation of fair restrictions on the technology’s use requires a fundamental understanding and cooperation within the limits and characteristics of those technologies. In traditional financial circles, the topic of blockchain is currently subject to more impassioned rhetoric than genuine understanding.

At the heart of the issue is the fundamental misunderstanding that blockchain transactions are anonymous or untraceable. Blockchain transactions are pseudo-anonymous and, in most circumstances, can offer more traceability and transparency than traditional banking. Illegal activity conducted on the blockchain will always be far more traceable than cash transactions, for example.

Technology with such immense potential should be made accessible, regulated and beneficial for everyone. Blockchain and digital assets are already revolutionizing the way we operate, and regulatory measures need to follow suit. The way forward cannot simply be delivering old-school directives, demanding obedience and doling out unfair punishments. There’s no reason a new way forward isn’t possible.

The end of the outlaw era

Activity can already be monitored through a collective database of users known to abide by international standards. This knowledge of approved users and vendors allows the industry to spot misconduct or malfeasance far sooner than usual, singling out and restricting illegitimate users.

By means of a well-thought-through tweaking of the suggested regulations, a verified network can collectively be built to ensure trust and properly leverage blockchain’s potential, while barring those bad actors intent on corrupting or manipulating the system. That would be a huge step forward in prosecuting international financial crimes and ensuring crypto’s legitimacy globally.

Crypto’s outlaw days are over, but it’s gained an unprecedented level of legitimacy that can only be preserved and bolstered by abiding with regulatory oversight.

That regulatory oversight can’t just be the old way of doing things copy-and-pasted onto blockchain transactions. Instead, it needs to be one that helps fight criminal activity, shores up investor confidence and throws a bone -- not a wrench -- to the very mechanics that make crypto a desirable financial investment.

a16z’s new $2.2B fund won’t just bet on the crypto future, it will defend it

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Picks Crypto Developer Jay Graber to Run Decentralized Social Media Wing

    Bluesky's new leader has worked on Zcash and more.

  • Crypto Funds Suffer 6th Week of Outflows Despite Bitcoin Rally

    The outflow was partly because of low investor participation due to seasonal effects, also seen in other asset classes.

  • A Week Later, Investors Remain Unfazed by DeFi’s Largest Crypto Hack

    As massive computer theft goes, last week's hack of the Poly Network was about as benign as they come -- even though the thieves stole more than $600 million in cryptocurrency. See: Is Crypto Safe...

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 16

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Investing in GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) three years ago would have delivered you a 822% gain

    For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Not every pick can be a winner, but...

  • Afghanistan Turmoil Adds to Political Risks Facing Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are adding the evolving situation in Afghanistan to their list of global issues to monitor.Strategists don’t expect an immediate market impact after the Taliban took effective control of Afghanistan, but instead flagged longer-term scenarios, such as the possibility the nation could become a breeding ground again for international terror attacks.The militant group’s rapid advance in the vacuum left by departing U.S. and NATO forces is also putting pressure on President J

  • Walmart Seeks Crypto Expert to Oversee Digital Currency Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to develop a blockchain strategy, joining a growing number of major corporations exploring the viability of digital currencies such as Bitcoin.The position will be responsible for “developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap” and identifying “crypto-related investment and partnerships,” according to a job posting Sunday on the retail giant’s website. The senior director will be based in Walmart’s corporate of

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $49,000 Levels. Avoiding sub-$46,500 will be Key

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would give the bulls a run at $49,000…

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • China economy faces pressure, T-Mobile investigates data breach, Jay-Z invests in sports betting

    Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: China’s economy experiencing a loss in momentum as the factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply due to rising Delta cases, T-Mobile launching an investigation to look into claims about a data breach after hackers claimed to be selling personal data, and Jay-Z applying for a sports betting license in New York as his company Roc Nation pursues plans to invest in Fanatics.

  • Bayer takes legal battle over Roundup cancer claims to U.S. Supreme Court

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer, trying to contain billions of dollars in legal costs, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court verdict that upheld damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group's glyphosate-based weedkillers. Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts that sided with users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars each, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for relief on the United States' top court. Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review one such verdict by the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found in favour of California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, it said in a statement.

  • Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology. The order comes at the conclusion of a retrial o

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Huawei accused of pressuring US firm into installing a data backdoor

    Huawei has been accused of pushing a US company into installing a data backdoor for a Pakistani project, but the truth isn't clear.

  • Ex-Regulators Draw Top Pay to Help Firms Decode China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies in China are scouring ministries and regulators for officials willing to cross over and help them navigate a sweeping crackdown on the private sector that has upended some of the nation’s most high-profile firms.Officials at watchdogs in charge of the financial system, and those from ministries overseeing commerce, industry and information are the most sought after, with pay packages in some instances approaching half a million dollars, about 60 times the average for civ

  • My big jump: Sukhinder Singh Cassidy's CEO journey

    After listening to others pitch me a few different job opportunities while still at Google in 2008, it became clear to me that I would make a better decision if I could fully explore the larger landscape of new companies emerging in Silicon Valley. Beyond my goal of becoming a CEO of my own company, I had two other ambitions: I wanted to help build a great consumer service that would delight people (potentially in e-commerce) and I wanted to build further wealth for myself and my family. To better evaluate my options, I made the decision to quit Google first and find a way to study the wider ecosystem of companies before choosing where to go.

  • Implications of State Street vacating NYC offices

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss the possible&nbsp;reasoning behind State Street Corp.'s decision to vacate its two New York City offices as the company has notified its employees that it will not be reopening its Rockefeller Center locations.