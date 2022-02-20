U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,235.45
    -1,786.48 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

New regulation in China to hit food delivery giants' profit model

Rita Liao
·2 min read

Between 2016 and 2020, the number of people who ordered food online in China doubled to 400 million. The boom was in part thanks to the generous subsidies shelled out by the country's food delivery contenders for customers and businesses. As two companies, Meituan and Ele.me, came to dominate the market, they began to raise fees on merchants. But a new regulatory change is about to hobble their profit model.

On Friday, a group of Chinese authorities announced that food delivery platforms should further reduce the service fees charged to restaurants in order to lower the operating costs for food and beverage businesses. The news sent Meituan's stock down more than 15% on Friday, erasing over $25 billion in market value. Alibaba, which operates Meituan's archrival Ele.me, saw its shares slide about 4%.

The proposal came in a directive led by China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the country's state planner, to "help struggling service industries recover." The new rule will likely taper the profits of the internet behemoths in the long run. Commissions contributed as much as 60% to Meituan's revenues in the three months ended September 2021. The firm also charges commissions from other types of merchants like hotels, though food delivery remains its largest revenue driver. Food delivery has been one of Alibaba's main businesses following the firm's acquisition of Ele.me in 2018, but e-commerce is still the giant's main revenue engine.

China's food delivery platforms have grappled with other changes that could erode their profitability. A viral article from 2020 brought to light the high-stress environment that put China's millions of food delivery workers in danger. Efficiency-optimizing algorithms that don't fully factor in human capacity and road incidents mean riders are often running the light to complete assignments.

Chinese authorities have ordered food delivery platforms to improve the safety of their workers. Meituan and Alibaba began giving riders connected helmets that come with voice command functions, so drivers won't need to check their phones while dashing down the street on their scooters. The platforms have also relaxed delivery time limits for riders. The challenge for Meituan and Ele.me is how to balance workers' well-being and business profitability.

Meituan is already working to reduce its reliance on manual labor. It recently showcased a fleet of food delivery drones that have been running small-scale trials in several Chinese cities. The flyer is in its early stage of product iteration and regulations for low-altitude drones are still taking shape in China. The economic viability of drone-enabled food delivery is also unproven. But automation is at least one way for labor-intensive, on-demand services providers like Meituan to test out a safer, more cost-saving future.

Viral article puts the brakes on China’s food delivery frenzy

Recommended Stories

  • Agility Robotics and Playground Global join TechCrunch Live to speak on fundraising robotic delivery

    Born out of research from Oregon State University’s Dynamic Robotics Laboratory, the firm has developed a bipedal robot capable of conquering the arch nemesis of its wheeled brethren: stairs. Agility CTO Jonathan Hurst -- who co-founded the company in 2015 with CEO Damion Shelton -- will be joining on TechCrunch Live on March 2 at 1130 am PT / 230 pm ET to discuss the strides the company has made of late. Leak will join us to discuss the state of robotics investment in firms like Agility, which struck a delivery deal with Ford Motors back in 2019 and has since been working to bring its legged robots into the equally red hot world of warehouse automation.

  • Analysts: Failed SeaWorld/Cedar Fair deal is a good thing. Here's why.

    The marine theme park operator's offer to buy Cedar Fair, reportedly for $3.4 billion, was rejected.

  • Inflation: Customers 'balking' at produce prices, says food importer

    There’s a big reason behind those inflated prices you see in the fresh produce section of the supermarket. Blame it on gasoline prices 40% higher than a year ago, along with a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, among other factors driving up prices. “The demand for trucks is so high, that there’s not enough trucks to cover the needs,” fruit and vegetable importer Jay Betancourt tells Yahoo Finance.

  • NextEra Energy 're-evaluating' Mountain Valley Pipeline investment

    NextEra Energy, one of the joint venture owners of the Canonsburg-based Mountain Valley Pipeline, said in a regulatory filing that it's re-evaluating its investment in MVP after several setbacks on the regulatory front. MVP, which is being built and will be operated by Pittsburgh-based Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE: ETRN), has since January seen two Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals rulings go against it along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deciding to wait on a new approval before giving the go-ahead to work in the Jefferson National Forest. NextEnergy Energy (NYSE: NEE) is one of the joint venture partners of MVP and reached a 20-year deal with Equitrans in 2014 for 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

  • Gold Markets Pullback After Massive Bullish Run

    Gold markets have pulled back a bit during the trading session on Friday, as we may have gotten a bit ahead of ourselves.

  • ISS supports Apple shareholder proposal on forced labor

    Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged Apple Inc investors to vote for a resolution demanding greater transparency in the iPhone maker's efforts to protect workers in its supply chain from forced labor. Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting on March 4. Apple and independent third-parties audited the company's global suppliers in 2020 and found no evidence of forced labor, its latest proxy filing said.

  • Time to Bet on DraftKings Stock? Charts Suggest Caution

    DraftKings is getting beaten down on earnings. What else is new? Here's what the charts say now.

  • Inside IBD 50: New Arrivals On Growth Stock List Show Promising Traits

    Stock market turnover has brought a new crop of stocks onto the IBD 50, making them growth stocks to watch. Many are near buy points.

  • Why Sequoia Capital Is Raising $600M to Launch New Crypto Fund

    VC dollars continue to flow into the crypto space. The venerable venture capital firm Sequoia Capital is looking to raise $600 million for its first crypto-specific fund, primarily investing in liquid tokens and digital assets. "The Hash" team explains why Sequoia is jumping into the scene after other large VC funds Paradigm and Andreessen Horowitz.

  • Bank of Spain Approves Bit2Me as a Crypto Service Provider

    The Spanish company Bit2Me now stands as the first cryptocurrency exchange in Spain to be registered by Spain’s Central Bank.

  • Purdue’s Sacklers Boost Opioid Settlement Offer Up to $6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the billionaire Sackler family that own Purdue Pharma LP have offered to pay as much as $6 billion to revive the OxyContin maker’s imperiled opioid settlement, a more-than $1 billion increase from their existing proposal.Most Read from BloombergBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: U

  • The Gold Rush Is On. It’s Not Too Late to Get In.

    Gold is often thought of as a hedge against inflation, but it’s really protection against chaos—and the deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis certainly counts as chaos.

  • Inflation is sending gold prices higher — one insider reveals the best trade to make

    Here's the best way to play the pop in gold prices.

  • Bankrupt Cred Accused of Fraudulent Bitcoin Transfer to Crypto Whale

    Court documents filed by Cred’s debtors allege the crypto lending platform paid more than 516 bitcoin for a bond that was essentially worthless.

  • Sharp Late Session Break Could Send E-mini Dow into 33461

    The direction of the March E-mini Dow into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 34231.

  • AutoNation Cuts a Pre-Pandemic Tradition Loved by Car Shoppers

    AutoNation will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation's largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's top executive said. "We will not return to the excessively high inventory levels that depressed new vehicle margins for both the dealers and the (Original Equipment Managers) OEMs," he said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Stock Market Falls On Threat Of Ukraine Invasion, Nervousness About Interest Rates

    The stock market fells Friday morning on the threat of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and nervousness about rate hikes.

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Microsoft's Activision Acquisition Triggers Regulatory Subpoenas Over Workplace Harassment

    The Wall Street Journal reports that federal and state regulators have broadened their investigations into Activision Blizzard Inc's (NASDAQ: ATVI) leadership role in handling workplace misconduct claims. State watchdog, The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing subpoenaed Activision's directors over its workplace issues. It also has subpoenaed police departments in the Los Angeles area for records related to CEO Bobby Kotick and 18 other current and former Activision employees. R

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.