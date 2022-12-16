U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    -1.70 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +15.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0593
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7120
    -1.0280 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,861.06
    -535.19 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Regulators find deficiencies in Credit Suisse resolution plan, shortcomings in BNP Paribas plan

·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified two deficiencies in Credit Suisse’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy related to the bank’s U.S. governance and cash flow forecasting.

Banking regulators also identified a shortcoming, which is not as severe as a deficiency, in BNP Paribas’ resolution plan connected to the continuity in resolution of its securities repurchase agreement activity for the bank’s U.S. operations.

Last month, the Fed and FDIC also said Citigroup Inc must remediate its living will, saying problems with the bank’s data governance could adversely affect its ability to produce timely and accurate data during a period of financial stress.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)

