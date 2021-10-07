U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.25
    +24.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,440.00
    +149.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,882.00
    +123.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.30
    +13.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.75
    -0.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.21 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3610
    -0.0530 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,443.76
    +2,974.16 (+5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    +45.19 (+3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Update on Regulatory Approvals Relating to the Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sbanken ASA
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Oslo, 7 October 2021

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror (the "Offer").

Further reference is made to the reasoned Statement of Objections issued by the Norwegian Competition Authority (the "NCA") on 26 August 2021 against the Offeror’s contemplated acquisition of the Company pursuant to the Offer (the "SO"). The SO is based on the NCA’s preliminary assessments related to possible effects on competition caused by the acquisition in the market for fund distribution.

The Offeror has offered commitments to address the preliminary concerns expressed in the SO. Pursuant to the Norwegian Competition Act, the NCA’s deadline for reviewing the acquisition is thus extended by 15 business days. The NCA has until 28 October 2021 to (i) unconditionally approve the acquisition, (ii) approve the acquisition conditional on compliance with the commitments offered or (iii) prohibit the acquisition. The NCA may at any stage close its investigation of the acquisition provided that it finds that the criteria for intervention is not met.

The Offeror has good dialogue with the NCA regarding the commitments and will proceed with the process in order for the NCA to close its investigation as quickly as possible.

Settlement of the Offer shall take place no later than 10 business days after the date on which the Offeror has announced that the closing conditions for the Offer as described in the Offer Document, including "Regulatory Approvals", have been fulfilled or waived by the Offeror. See Sections 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) and 3.10 (Settlement) of the Offer Document for further information.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as financial advisor to the Offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the legal advisor to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offer.

For further information, please contact the following persons in the Offeror:
Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations, telephone +47 97 71 32 50
Media contact:
Thomas Midteide, GEVP Communications & Sustainability: +47 96 23 20 17

The following persons in the Company may also be contacted in connection with the Offer:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of Investor Relations, +47 95 94 00 45
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, +47 95 26 59 90
Media contact:
Kristian K. Fredheim, Head of Communications, +47 92 44 74 07

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The Offer and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. When published, the Offer Document and related acceptance forms will not and may not be distributed, forwarded or transmitted into or within any jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable law, including, without limitation, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong and Japan. The Offeror does not assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement is not a tender offer document and, as such, does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to acquire the Shares. Investors may accept the Offer only on the basis of the information provided in the Offer Document. Offers will not be made directly or indirectly in any jurisdiction where either an offer or participation therein is prohibited by applicable law or where any tender offer document or registration or other requirements would apply in addition to those undertaken in Norway.

Notice to U.S. Holders

U.S. Holders (as defined below) are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The Offer will be made to holders of Shares resident in the United States ("U.S. Holders") on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other holders of Shares of the Company to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including the Offer Document, will be disseminated to U.S. Holders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to the Company's other shareholders to whom an offer is made. The Offer will be made by the Offeror and no one else.

The Offer will be made to U.S. Holders pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the U.S. Exchange Act as a "Tier II" tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Norwegian law. Accordingly, the Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to the offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments, that are different from those that would be applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and law.

Pursuant to an exemption from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, the Offeror and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares outside the United States during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance, so long as those acquisitions or arrangements comply with applicable Norwegian law and practice and the provisions of such exemption. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Norway, such information will be disclosed by means of an English language press release via an electronically operated information distribution system in the United States or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. Holders of such information. In addition, the financial advisors to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of the Company, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

Neither the SEC nor any securities supervisory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States has approved or disapproved the Offer or reviewed it for its fairness, nor have the contents of the Offer Document or any other documentation relating to the Offer been reviewed for accuracy, completeness or fairness by the SEC or any securities supervisory authority in the United States. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.


Recommended Stories

  • TSMC Leads Pushback in Taiwan Against Biden’s Chip Data Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- A Biden administration effort to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘

  • Peloton price target cut at Stifel on margin, pricing concerns

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Stifel’s decision to cut Peloton’s price target after the firm lowered its estimates on the stock.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher Amid Optimism Surrounding Potential Biden-Xi Meet

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are all trading notably higher in Hong Kong on Thursday. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 3.9% higher at HKD 142.70 in Hong Kong, while e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are up almost 3.6% to HKD 283.00 and technology company Baidu’s shares are up 3.2% to HKD 147.90. See

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • Too Much Cash can be a Problem. Why Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) may want to Reinvest More Into Future Growth

    Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 136%. Even though the company is currently unprofitable, investors are putting a lot of faith in the growth and future value of Palantir. The company just won a US$823m contract from the U.S. Army , and we wanted to examine the cash capacity of the company to withstand expenses until reaching profitability.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • What's Next for Zoom and Five9 After Their Failed Merger?

    The video communications specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and the cloud contact center vendor Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) announced last week that they were terminating their merger agreement after Five9's shareholders voted against the deal. The drop followed disappointing guidance communicated with fiscal second-quarter results, and the news made the all-stock transaction less attractive for Five9's shareholders. From an operational perspective, the merger made sense.

  • Even If Stagnant, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Free Cash Flows may be Undervalued by Investors

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a US$218b market cap company which had a volatile last three years. The stock had many ups and downs, and ultimately has made 15.9% return over that period. The volatility has selected out a certain type of investor, and we will be examining if the stock is appropriate for long-term holders.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and it offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) sheds 4.9% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    Meritage Homes Corporation ( NYSE:MTH ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But in stark...