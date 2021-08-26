U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,302.00
    -58.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,305.25
    -59.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.30
    -6.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.77
    -0.59 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.1370 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,621.45
    -1,849.59 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.61
    -41.92 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.68
    -42.44 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Update on Regulatory Approvals Relating to the Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sbanken ASA
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Oslo, 26 August 2021

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror (the "Offer").

Today, The Norwegian Competition Authority (“NCA”) issued a reasoned Statement of Objections against the Offeror’s contemplated acquisition of the Company. The Statement of Objections is based on the NCA’s preliminary concerns related to possible effects on competition caused by the acquisition in the market for fund distribution.

The market for fund distribution is dynamic and rapidly growing, and the Offeror experiences strong competition in the market from a range of incumbents and new market players. The Offeror will now thoroughly examine the Statement of Objections and the NCA’s preliminary assessment of how the acquisition may affect competition in the market.

The NCA emphasises that the issuing of a Statement of Objections is the NCA’s preliminary assessment, and does not prejudge the outcome of the NCA’s investigations. The parties have until 16 September 2021 to reply to the Statement of Objections. The final deadline for the NCAs review will expire on 7 October 2021. The NCA may however at any stage close its investigation of the acquisition provided that it finds that the criteria for intervention is not met.

The Offeror will continue to cooperate closely with the NCA and provide all relevant information in order for the NCA to close its investigation as quickly as possible.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as financial advisor to the Offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the legal advisor to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offer.

For further information, please contact the following persons in the Offeror:
Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations, telephone +47 97 71 32 50
Media contact:
Thomas Midteide, GEVP Communications & Sustainability: +47 96 23 20 17

The following persons in the Company may also be contacted in connection with the Offer:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of Investor Relations, +47 95 94 00 45
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, +47 95 26 59 90
Media contact:
Kristian K. Fredheim, Head of Communications, +47 92 44 74 07

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The Offer and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. When published, the Offer Document and related acceptance forms will not and may not be distributed, forwarded or transmitted into or within any jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable law, including, without limitation, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong and Japan. The Offeror does not assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement is not a tender offer document and, as such, does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to acquire the Shares. Investors may accept the Offer only on the basis of the information provided in the Offer Document. Offers will not be made directly or indirectly in any jurisdiction where either an offer or participation therein is prohibited by applicable law or where any tender offer document or registration or other requirements would apply in addition to those undertaken in Norway.

Notice to U.S. Holders

U.S. Holders (as defined below) are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The Offer will be made to holders of Shares resident in the United States ("U.S. Holders") on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other holders of Shares of the Company to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including the Offer Document, will be disseminated to U.S. Holders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to the Company's other shareholders to whom an offer is made. The Offer will be made by the Offeror and no one else.

The Offer will be made to U.S. Holders pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the U.S. Exchange Act as a "Tier II" tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Norwegian law. Accordingly, the Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to the offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments, that are different from those that would be applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and law.

Pursuant to an exemption from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, the Offeror and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares outside the United States during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance, so long as those acquisitions or arrangements comply with applicable Norwegian law and practice and the provisions of such exemption. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Norway, such information will be disclosed by means of an English language press release via an electronically operated information distribution system in the United States or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. Holders of such information. In addition, the financial advisors to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of the Company, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

Neither the SEC nor any securities supervisory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States has approved or disapproved the Offer or reviewed it for its fairness, nor have the contents of the Offer Document or any other documentation relating to the Offer been reviewed for accuracy, completeness or fairness by the SEC or any securities supervisory authority in the United States. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.


Recommended Stories

  • The Delta variant will be ‘short lived’, Medtronic CFO says

    Karen Parkhill, Medtronic CFO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong first-quarter financial results and break down how it continues to advance their cardiac monitoring and AI technology post-COVID.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.7% as of 2:33 p.m. in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live steaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 13% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring com

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for September 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • The S&P 500 will keep going up this fall — for these 9 reasons

    There are plenty of absurd arguments that investors make to justify their positions. As we all know, particularly after the remarkable COVID-19 disruptions and equally remarkable snap-back rally, there are never any certainties on Wall Street. Strong momentum for stocks: In case you missed it, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has just notched its fastest doubling in history as it has surged from lows of around 2,240 on March 23 to around 4,500 in August.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Stocks Drop as Tech Retreats; Dollar Strengthens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped on Thursday amid a retreat in technology shares and caution ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The dollar rose.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.6%, dragged lower by tech shares and retailers, with media shares the lone bright spot. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge snapped a three-day rally, with Chinese tech names slumping on disappointing earnings and Beijing’s crackdown on private industries. U.S.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Raising Prices Amid Heightened Chip Demand

    Leading semiconductor foundry TSMC reportedly plans to raise prices for both leading-edge and mature-technology chips.