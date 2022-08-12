Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada Training (September 12-13, 2022)

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day interactive virtual seminar will review the regulations that impact Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada and discuss how to verify that products are compliant with these regulations. Differences with food and drug regulation in these countries will be noted as well.

A growing public demand for supplements has resulted in a flurry of companies creating and marketing dietary supplements in the United States, EU and Canada. With the regulatory authorities beginning to take a stronger stance on enforcement of regulatory policies, procedures and GMP compliance, it is important for companies to verify that their products comply with the latest regulations and provisions if they plan to market Supplements in these countries.

We will also cover what qualifies as a dietary supplement or dietary ingredient, how to ensure GMP compliance as well as detailed requirements for labeling and acceptable marketing claims. An update on current events within the Supplement industry and the potential impacts to Manufacturers and Distributors in the US, EU and Canada will also be presented and discussed.

Who Should Attend:

Executives/Managers within Dietary Supplement or Natural Product companies

Regulatory Compliance Professionals in the Supplements or Natural Products area

Quality Assurance or Quality Control Professionals

Dietary Supplement or Natural Product Manufacturers & Distributors

Sales/Marketing Personnel in the Supplement or Natural Product Industries

Key Topics Covered:



DAY 01 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

Session Start Time: 9:00 AM

Dietary Supplement Regulation in the U.S.

Dietary Supplement Overview

What is a dietary supplement?

Supplements vs.

Pharmaceuticals

OTC Drugs

Conventional Foods

Medical foods

Natural products

Herbal medicinal products

Story continues

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

FDA Structure regarding Dietary Supplements

Industry Groups

History of Dietary Supplement Regulation

Early History

DSHEA

Code of Federal Regulations

Manufacturing Considerations

Company & Facility Registration

GMP Requirements

GMP inspections

Dietary Ingredients

What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?

Old dietary ingredients vs. New dietary ingredients

New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN)

Updated New Dietary Ingredient Guidance from FDA

Labeling Considerations

Display Panels & Layout

Supplement Facts Panel

Labeling Claims

Health claims

Disease Claims

Structure/Function claims

Disclaimers/Substantiation

Notification of labeling claims to FDA

Dietary Supplement Labeling Act

Advertising Considerations

FDA vs. FTC jurisdiction

Enforcement

Expressed vs. Implied Claims

Exercises & examples

Disclosures

Claim Substantiation

Testimonials

DAY 02 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

Food Supplement regulation in the EU

Overview

What is a food supplement?

Borderline products

Medicinal Foods

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

EU Regulatory Structure

Industry Groups

Supplement Regulation

Early History

Food Supplement Directive

Manufacturing Considerations

Company & Facility Registration

GMP Requirements

Dietary Ingredients

What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?

Ingredient safety

RDA vs RDI

DRV vs % Daily Value

Labeling Considerations

Display Panels & Layout

Labeling Claims

Health claims

Disease Claims

Reduction of Disease Risk Claims

Nutrition Claims

Notification requirements

Advertising Considerations

Enforcement

Claim Substantiation

Natural Health Product regulation in Canada

What is a Natural Health Product?

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

Canadian Regulatory Structure

Health Canada

Canadian Health Products Directorate

Supplement Regulation

National Health Products Regulation

Differences between Canada and US

Supplements monographs

Requirements for pre-market approval

Manufacturing Requirements for Natural Health Products in Canada

Dietary Ingredients

Labeling Considerations

Advertising Considerations

Enforcement and Post-Marketing Surveillance

Review of Current Events and other Industry Topics Questions and Answers

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jtz76





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



