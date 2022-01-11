U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Regulatory T-Cell Therapies Market, 2035

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory T-Cell Therapies Market by Target Indications, Key Players and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecast, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Regulatory T-Cell Therapies Market" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the associated future potential. The report highlights efforts of both industry players and academic organizations.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities associated with Treg cell therapies, over the coming decade. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of Treg cell therapies that are in the mid to late stages of development.

Over time, more than 90 pharmaceutical companies and academic/research institutes have undertaken various initiatives to develop effective Treg cell therapies against multiple target indications. At present, the pipeline features close to 95 product candidates, and this number is anticipated to grow further in the foreseen future. Of the total candidates, more than 15 Treg therapies, including ALS001 (Coya Therapeutics), CLBS03 (Caladrius Biosciences), ILT-101 (ILTOO Pharma), NKTR-358 (Eli Lilly) and RGI-2001 (REGiMMUNE), are currently being evaluated in advanced stages of development.

The growing interest of pharmaceutical stakeholders in this field is also reflected from the recent rise in clinical trials being registered for such candidates. Moreover, multiple collaborations have been inked between both industry and non-industry players in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates, over the past decade.

It is also worth highlighting that, in the last five years, capital investments worth around USD 3 billion have been made by strategic investors in this domain. We believe that this niche, but upcoming market, is poised to grow at a healthy pace over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.

Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

  • An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various Treg cell therapies, based on various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, enrolled patient population, trial phase, trial recruitment status, study design, average time taken, target patient segment, gender of enrolled patients, type of sponsor/collaborator, leading industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted) and regional distribution of trials.

  • An analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in this domain, during the period 2015-2021 (till August). Additionally, it includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (such as R&D agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, licensing agreements, acquisitions, clinical trial agreements, and manufacturing agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders, during the given period.

  • A detailed analysis of various investments, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants and debt financing that were undertaken by companies engaged in this domain, during the period 2014-2021 (till August).

  • Detailed profiles of clinical stage Treg cell therapies (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, along with information on clinical trials and its endpoints, dosage regimen, key insights and estimated sales revenues (if available).

  • A qualitative analysis, highlighting the five competitive forces prevalent in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

  • Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of Treg cell therapies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio and recent developments.

Key Questions Answered

  • What are the prevalent R&D trends related to Treg cell therapies?

  • What are the key therapeutic areas for which Treg cell therapies are being/have been developed?

  • What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

  • Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of Treg cell therapies?

  • What are the key geographies where research focused on Treg cell therapies is being conducted?

  • What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Overview of Regulatory T-Cell Therapies
3.2. Characteristics of Treg Cell Therapies
3.3. Function of Treg Cell Therapies
3.4 Mechanism of Action of Treg Cell Therapies
3.5 Advantages of Treg Cell Therapies
3.6 Challenges and Future Perspectives Associated with Treg Cell Therapies

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Treg Cell Therapies: Overall Market Landscape
4.2. Treg Cell Therapies: List of Developers

5. THERAPY PROFILES
5.1. arTreg-CSB (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/Immune Tolerance Network)
5.2. CLBS03 (Caladrius Biosciences)
5.3. ILT-101 (Iltoo Pharma/Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris)
5.4. Low Dose IL-2 (Iltoo Pharma/Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris)
5.5. NKTR-358/LY3471851(Nektar Therapeutics/Eli Lilly)
5.6. RGI-2001 (REGiMMUNE)
5.7. rhIL-2 (Iltoo Pharma/Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris)
5.8. TR004 (Miltenyi Biotec)
5.9. TX200 (Sangamo Therapeutics)
5.10. VT301/GB301 (VT Bio/BHT Lifescience Austrailia)

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
6.1. Methodology and Parameters
6.2. Treg Cell Therapies: Snapshot of Clinical Trials (till July 2021)

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Treg Cell Therapies: Partnerships and Collaborations

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Treg Cell Therapies: Funding and Investment

9. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Methodology and Key Parameters
9.3 Porter's Five Forces

10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Abata Therapeutics
10.2. Cellenkos
10.3. Coya Therapeutics
10.4. ILTOO Pharma
10.5. NEKTAR
10.6. Roche
10.7. Sonoma Biotherapeutics
10.8. TeraImmune
10.9. TRACT Therapeutics

11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11.2. Global Treg Cell Therapies Market, 2021-2030
11.2.1. Treg Cell Therapies Market: Analysis by Type of Product
11.2.2. Treg Cell Therapies Market: Analysis by Target Indication
11.2.3. Treg Cell Therapies Market: Analysis by Key Players
11.2.4. Treg Cell Therapies Market: Analysis by Geography
11.2.5. Treg Cell Therapies: Forecast of Individual Product Sales
11.2.5.1. CLBS03 (Caladrius Biosciences): Estimated Sales Revenues
11.2.5.2. ILT-101 (Iltoo Pharma/Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris): Estimated Sales Revenues
11.2.5.3. NKTR-358/LY3471851(Nektar Therapeutics/Eli Lilly): Estimated Sales Revenues
11.2.5.4. RGI-2001 (REGiMMUNE): Estimated Sales Revenues
11.2.5.5. rhIL-2 (Iltoo Pharma/Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris): Estimated Sales Revenues
11.2.5.6. TR004 (Miltenyi Biotec): Estimated Sales Revenues
11.2.5.7. VT301/GB301 (VT Bio/BHT Lifescience Australia): Estimated Sales Revenues

12. CONCLUSION

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Oncurious
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Pascal Merchiers, Chief Scientific Officer

14. APPENDICES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ze1bkn


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


