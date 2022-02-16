U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.50
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,894.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,588.25
    -21.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.90
    +0.83 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.10
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1388
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7000
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,301.61
    +492.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.27
    +27.69 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.45
    -11.47 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) Therapies Market - Future Pipeline/Clinical Trial Analysis and Revenue Forecast Snapshot

·6 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market Trends, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Funding Analysis, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

InsightAce_Analytic_Logo
InsightAce_Analytic_Logo

According to the latest research report, the global regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market is expected to reach US$ 1,138.6 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 52.8% during the forecast period of 2025-2030. Currently, no approved marketed product is available in the global market for Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies, and the first product in the market is expected to get launched in 2024-2025.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1200

Regulatory T cells (Tregs) are a specialized subset of immune cells that can suppress the immune response and help maintain homeostasis and self-tolerance. Many preclinical studies have shown that Tregs can inhibit T cell proliferation cytokine production and play an essential role in controlling autoimmune responses. The growth of the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market can be attributed to various factors, such as the high prevalence of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness among people about healthcare & wellness, the emergence of new techniques such as next-generation T-cells immunotherapy, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing R&D investments to innovate adoptive Treg therapies.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged researchers to invest more in decoding the innovative applications of T-cell therapies in viral infection research. For instance, in December 2020, Miltenyi Biotec (Germany) launched new all-in-one kits for the efficient stimulation and functional analysis of SARS-CoV-2‒reactive T cells. Developed for rapid detection in PBMC samples after stimulation with the SARS-CoV-2 PepTivator Peptide Pools released earlier this year, the kits represent decades worth of experience in developing solutions for virus-specific T cell research. Hence, the increasing R&D activities are projected to offer new opportunities for the growth of the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market in the next few years.

However, the complex manufacturing of regulatory T-cell immunotherapies, the high cost of Treg therapies, and the few side effects of these therapies are anticipated to hamper the market adoption over the forecast years.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2025-2030) due to the government's increasing research funding and investments, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the fast adoption of advanced drug development and therapy techniques in this region.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-regulatory-t-cell--tregs-therapies-market/1200

Major market players operating in the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market include Abata Therapeutics (US), Cellenkos Inc (US), Coya Therapeutics (US), Roche (Switzerland), Caladrius Biosciences (US), Sonoma Biotherapeutics (US), Nektar Therapeutics (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), REGiMMUNE (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), TeraImmune (US), TRACT Therapeutics (US), VT Bio (South Korea), Amgen (US), Sangamo Therapeutics (TxCell) (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), PolTREG S.A.. (Poland), Parvus Therapeutics (Canada), ILTOO Pharma (France), Philogen S.p.A. (Italy), Celgene (US), AHEAD THERAPEUTICS S.L. (Spain) among others.

Key developments in the market:

  • In July 2021, the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Coya Therapeutics's ALS001, an autologous, expanded Treg cell therapy in development to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

  • In February 2021, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (US) merged with Nicoya Health, Inc. It raised $10 million in Series A financing from institutional and accredited investors to advance the pipeline of regulatory T cell therapeutics optimized for neurodegeneration and autoimmune diseases.

  • In May 2021, Nektar Therapeutics (US) announced the first publication of NKTR-358, a first-in-class composition of stable PEG conjugates of native IL-2 designed to selectively stimulate expansion and selective function of T regulatory cells, in the journal of translational autoimmunity. NKTR-358 is in the development for the treatment of a range of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

  • In November 2020, the U.S FDA approved TRACT Therapeutics's investigational drug candidate, TRK-001, for its potential to reduce organ rejection following solid organ transplantation.

Market Segments

Global Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Target Indication, 2025-2030 (Valu US$ Mn)

  • Crohn Disease

  • Bipolar Disorder

  • Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis

  • COVID 19

  • Diabetes Mellitus

  • Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

  • Alzheimer Disease

  • Graft Vs Host Disease

Global Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Products, 2025-2030 (Valu US$ Mn)

  • Tregs

  • Interleukin 2

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Small Molecules

  • Other Products

Global Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Region, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

North America Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a comprehensive clinical trial/pipeline analysis of the prospects for the global regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market

  • To receive an industry overview and future product launch trends of the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market

  • To analyze the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market drivers and challenges

  • To get information on the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

  • Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1200

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Market

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapies Market

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market

Global CD Targeted Cell Therapy Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:
Priyanka Tilekar
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Asia: +91 79 72967118
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regulatory-t-cells-tregs-therapies-market--future-pipelineclinical-trial-analysis-and-revenue-forecast-snapshot-301483297.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.