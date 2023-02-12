Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presente

Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market (2023-2029) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecasts till 2029. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, and competition the industry faces alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market. Further, this report gives Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potential in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information about the global market.

Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

On-Premises

Cloud

Applications: -

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Reporting

Anti-money laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

MetricStream

Accuity Inc.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

ACTICO

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

NICE Actimize

Jumio

Broadridge Financial Solutions

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Key Benefits of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market

TOC of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Research Report: -

1 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market

1.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Sales and CAGR Comparison by Type (2017-2029)

1.3 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2017-2029)

1.4 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market, Region Wise (2017-2029)

1.4.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR Comparison by Region (2017-2029)

1.4.2 United States Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)

1.4.3 Europe Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)

1.4.4 China Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)

1.4.5 Japan Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)

1.4.6 India Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)

1.4.8 Latin America Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)

1.5 Global Market Size (Revenue) of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) (2017-2029)

1.5.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2017-2029)

1.5.2 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Sales Status and Outlook (2017-2029)

1.6 Influence of Regional Conflicts on the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Industry

1.7 Impact of Carbon Neutrality on the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Industry



2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

2.1 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Industrial Chain Analysis

2.2 Key Raw Materials Suppliers and Price Analysis

2.3 Key Raw Materials Supply and Demand Analysis

2.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

2.5 Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.6 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1 Labor Cost Analysis

2.6.2 Energy Costs Analysis

2.6.3 R&D Costs Analysis

2.7 Major Downstream Buyers of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Analysis

2.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry Upstream and Downstream



3 Players Profiles

