Regulus Engages Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that Ben Cherrington has joined the Company as Manager, Investor Relations.



Ben Cherrington previously worked in media as a senior project director leading marketing campaigns for executives in the mining sector across the Americas and Africa with Global Business Reports (GBR). Ben graduated from the University of Leeds in the UK with a BA Honours degree and received the Economic Leadership for Mining certificate from the University of British Columbia, with a specialization in Exploration Economics. Mr. Cherrington has over 9 years’ experience working in Latin America, and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

Mr. Cherrington will be paid US$4,000 on a monthly basis pursuant to the terms of a consulting agreement (the “Agreement”). Ben has been granted 100,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.76 for five years, under the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Agreement and the grant of options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company has been advised that Mr. Cherrington does not own any shares of Regulus.

About Regulus Resources Inc.

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (independent technical report prepared by AMEC Foster Wheeler (Peru) S.A. dated February 22, 2019, see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

