Regulus Therapeutics' Director David Baltimore Receives 2021 Lasker-Koshland Special Achievement Award in Medical Science

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that David Baltimore, Ph.D., a director of Regulus, is the recipient of the 2021 Lasker-Koshland Special Achievement Award in the category of Medical Science.

Dr. Baltimore's recognition is based on the breadth and substance of his discoveries in virology, immunology, and cancer as well as his leadership within the academic and scientific communities and his extensive work as a public advocate for science.

The Lasker Awards program honors discoveries and clinical advances that improve human health and highlights the importance of public support for science. The awards program is widely considered one of the most prestigious awards programs in medical science and numerous recipients, including Dr. Baltimore, also hold Nobel Prizes.

"On behalf of the Regulus team, we congratulate David for this recognition of his extensive and impressive body of work," said Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus. "As a 1975 Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine, David has made multiple foundational scientific discoveries over the course of his career, including the discovery of reverse transcriptase, as well as his additional research, which has contributed broadly to our understanding of cancer, AIDS, and the underlying biology of the immune response. He has been a powerful advocate for science over the years, advancing work that helped America respond to the AIDS crisis, and has played a significant role in the development of the biotechnology industry in America. We are proud that he is a part of Regulus and continually benefit from his guidance as we advance our pipeline of microRNA therapeutics."

More information about the foundation and the Special Achievement Award can be found here.

About David Baltimore, Ph.D.

Dr. David Baltimore is a Director of Regulus and President Emeritus and Distinguished Professor of Biology at Caltech. Awarded the Nobel Prize in 1975, Dr. Baltimore has profoundly influenced national science policy on such issues as recombinant DNA research and the AIDS epidemic. Dr. Baltimore graduated from Swarthmore College with a degree in chemistry. He took graduate courses at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received his Ph.D. from Rockefeller University. He was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He was a Research Associate at The Salk Institute in 1965 and joined the faculty at MIT in 1968. He has served as Director of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, President of Rockefeller University, and President of Caltech. He was awarded the 1999 National Medal of Science and 2000 Warren Alpert Foundation Prize. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a foreign member of the Royal Society of London and the French Academy of Sciences. He has also been President and Chair of the American Association of the Advancement of Science.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's expected cash runway and statements associated with the Company's RGLS4326 program, including the potential sufficiency of the data required to recommence clinical studies for extended duration dosing, the timing of the Company's interactions with FDA regarding the clinical hold, the expected timing for reporting topline data, and the timing and future occurrence of other preclinical and clinical activities. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Regulus' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs, the risk that feedback from the FDA may be negative or may not be provided when we expect, risks associated with our need for additional capital. In addition, while Regulus expects the COVID-19 pandemic to adversely affect its business operations and financial results, the extent of the impact on Regulus' ability to achieve its preclinical and clinical development objectives and the value of and market for its common stock, will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, such as the ultimate duration of the pandemic, travel restrictions, quarantines, social distancing and business closure requirements in the U.S. and in other countries, and the effectiveness of actions taken globally to contain and treat the disease. These and other risks are described in additional detail in Regulus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the "Risk Factors" heading of Regulus most recently quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Regulus undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regulus-therapeutics-director-david-baltimore-receives-2021-lasker-koshland-special-achievement-award-in-medical-science-301389342.html

SOURCE Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

