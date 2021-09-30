Regulus Therapeutics' Director David Baltimore Receives 2021 Lasker-Koshland Special Achievement Award in Medical Science

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that David Baltimore, Ph.D., a director of Regulus, is the recipient of the 2021 Lasker-Koshland Special Achievement Award in the category of Medical Science.

Dr. Baltimore's recognition is based on the breadth and substance of his discoveries in virology, immunology, and cancer as well as his leadership within the academic and scientific communities and his extensive work as a public advocate for science.

The Lasker Awards program honors discoveries and clinical advances that improve human health and highlights the importance of public support for science. The awards program is widely considered one of the most prestigious awards programs in medical science and numerous recipients, including Dr. Baltimore, also hold Nobel Prizes.

"On behalf of the Regulus team, we congratulate David for this recognition of his extensive and impressive body of work," said Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus. "As a 1975 Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine, David has made multiple foundational scientific discoveries over the course of his career, including the discovery of reverse transcriptase, as well as his additional research, which has contributed broadly to our understanding of cancer, AIDS, and the underlying biology of the immune response. He has been a powerful advocate for science over the years, advancing work that helped America respond to the AIDS crisis, and has played a significant role in the development of the biotechnology industry in America. We are proud that he is a part of Regulus and continually benefit from his guidance as we advance our pipeline of microRNA therapeutics."

About David Baltimore, Ph.D.

Dr. David Baltimore is a Director of Regulus and President Emeritus and Distinguished Professor of Biology at Caltech. Awarded the Nobel Prize in 1975, Dr. Baltimore has profoundly influenced national science policy on such issues as recombinant DNA research and the AIDS epidemic. Dr. Baltimore graduated from Swarthmore College with a degree in chemistry. He took graduate courses at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received his Ph.D. from Rockefeller University. He was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He was a Research Associate at The Salk Institute in 1965 and joined the faculty at MIT in 1968. He has served as Director of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, President of Rockefeller University, and President of Caltech. He was awarded the 1999 National Medal of Science and 2000 Warren Alpert Foundation Prize. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a foreign member of the Royal Society of London and the French Academy of Sciences. He has also been President and Chair of the American Association of the Advancement of Science.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

