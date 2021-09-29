U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

Rehab Financial Group Named #45 on Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2021 Soaring 76 List

·1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Rehab Financial Group, LP, (RFG) announced today that it has been ranked #45 on the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2021 Soaring 76 List in the Philadelphia region as measured by revenue growth over a three year period from 2018 - 2020.

"On behalf of all of the employees and investors of RFG, we are thrilled to be included in the PBJ Soaring 76 awards among companies of all sizes and industries," commented Susan Naftulin, President and Co-founder of Rehab Financial Group. "It speaks to the vibrancy of the Philadelphia business environment and the triumph of these companies during an extremely difficult year".

RFG is a private money lender providing creative, accessible and fast funding solutions to new, experienced and veteran real estate investors in 26 states across the United States. They are the alternative to those who do not qualify for conforming loans with limits set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Still, RFG fully underwrites all its loans and covers 100% of both purchase and renovations expenses for projects up to 70% of the After Repair Value (ARV). That translates into zero down payment-meaning an investor can scale their investment business with no out-of-pocket costs other than closing fees. RFG has a two year growth rate of 19.6%.

RFG's combined 50 years of real estate and lending experience have helped thousands of investors become successful renovation professionals. They believe strongly in matching clients with the loan that best meets their specific needs.

Contact:

Donna Katz
Grimm and Grove Communications
donna@grimmandgrove.com
215.806.4594

SOURCE Rehab Financial Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666117/Rehab-Financial-Group-Named-45-on-Philadelphia-Business-Journals-2021-Soaring-76-List

