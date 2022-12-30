U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Rehab Near Me Warns that Misuse of Prescription Opioids May Lead to Heroin Addiction

Rehab Near Me
·4 min read

Los Angeles, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Rehab Near Me, an online resource for inpatient drug and alcohol rehab centers, has issued a warning to readers that before they take prescription painkillers, they should check if there are any other treatment alternatives, such as natural pain remedies and physical therapy, or else they may be at risk of developing prescription drug addiction. This is because studies have found that the possibility of people getting into heroin use was 19 times higher for those who previously used prescription painkillers for non-medical purposes compared to those who did not. The data from 2002 to 2012 was from a study involving young, urban injection drug users who were interviewed in 2008 and 2009. The study found that 86 percent of them had used opioid painkillers nonmedically before they started using heroin. They were able to get the prescription opioids from friends, family, or personal prescriptions. This new data represents a shift from the data obtained in the 1960s when more than 80 percent of people starting heroin addiction treatment had started with heroin.

James Thomas, a spokesperson for Rehab Near Me, says, “Addiction to prescription drugs may be treated through medications. Find a treatment facility for the addicted individual, and they will undergo a medical assessment. Medical professionals will be able to come up with a treatment plan for the patient, based on their condition. They will likely undergo detoxification, during which they will be slowly taken off the drug. Their intake will gradually be lowered, while withdrawal symptoms are managed. Medications used for the treatment of prescription opioid addiction include methadone, naltrexone, and buprenorphine. These drugs can help fight cravings, allowing the patient to avoid relapsing.”

residential drug rehab near you, rehabnear.me
residential drug rehab near you, rehabnear.me

It is important to note that the reason some drugs have to be controlled and prescribed is their addictive nature and the high risk of the individual developing dependence on the drug. The three classes of prescription drugs that are usually misused are: opioids, stimulants, and depressants. Opioids are used for pain relief; stimulants are for providing a boost in energy and alertness; and depressants are for treating anxiety and sleep disorders.

At the present time, prescription drugs are often abused by teenagers who mistakenly think that they are safer compared to illegal drugs sold on the streets. It is important to note that taking large doses of a prescription drug is just as dangerous as abusing illegal drugs. There are a number of signs of prescription drug addiction, such as: drowsiness; inability to feel pain at normal levels; constipation; nausea; confusion; chills, vomiting; dilated pupils; and slurred speech. Physical effects include: hypotension; respiratory arrest; respiratory depression; addiction; tremors; seizures; coma; hypertension; and even death. The mental and psychological effects of prescription drugs include: cognitive issues; impaired memory; paranoia; aggressiveness; lack of coordination; contemplation of suicide; self-harming behavior; and hallucinations.

Withdrawal symptoms of prescription drug addiction include: tremors; excessive sweating; reduced sense of self-worth; loss of self-confidence; insomnia; muscle pain; seizures; and depression. Prescription drug addiction may be treated with certain medications. When the patient struggling with the addiction seeks help from a treatment facility, medical professionals trained with regards to addiction will develop a treatment plan based on the patient’s particular condition. Patients will have to undergo detox where they will be slowly taken off the drug. Their drug intake will be gradually reduced, while the withdrawal symptoms are managed. The medications often used for treating prescription opioid addiction include methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone. These can help in reducing the cravings and in avoiding relapse.

In addition to the medications and detox, the patient may need to undergo behavioral therapy. It is during this part of the rehab process that the patients are assisted in changing unhealthy choices that will enable them to return to a drug-free life. Patients are taught how to maintain a sober lifestyle through proper counseling and this is usually done through individual, family, and group counseling sessions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE5IYneU97A

Those who are looking for residential addiction treatment facilities can check out the Rehab Near Me website or contact them on the phone or through email.

