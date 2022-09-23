U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

Rehabilitation Equipment Market size is projected to worth around USD 19.3 billion by 2028, Robust Growth due to Healthcare Sector and the Surging Prevalence of Sports Injuries

Exactitude Consultancy
·6 min read

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market is segmented by product into mobility, cane, crutches, walker, body support, lift, beds, sling, exercise, therapy, reading, writing, by application into physical, strength, by end user into physiotherapy, hospital, and clinic and by region into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, MEA and Latin America

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Rehabilitation Equipment Market.

The global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to grow at 5.20% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 19.3 billion by 2028 from USD 12.2 billion in 2019.

Rehabilitation equipment market is distributed by application into strength, endurance, and pain reduction; physical rehabilitation and training; and occupational rehabilitation and training. There is high demand for physical rehabilitation and training segment due to surging prevalence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular diseases. This factor is expected to boost the growth of global rehabilitation market in near future. The physical rehabilitation and training segment is likely to expand gradually owing to a significant increase in healthcare sector.

By product the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into therapy equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment, and body support devices. The therapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 to 2028. The prominent factor responsible for the growth of therapy equipment is rising number of multiple injuries and chronic conditions.

Get Sample PDF of Rehabilitation Equipment Market Report with Detailed Table of Content: 

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1300/rehabilitation-equipment-market/#request-a-sample      

Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Recent Developments

  • Invacare Corp. has acquired Altimate Medical which is a manufacturer of standing frames and mobility aids for the rehab market.

  • Dynatronics Corporation has entered into agreement for the Company’s Dynatronics division’s products like including the dynatron solaris plus, thermostim probe, and 125b portable ultrasound along with orthopedic outfitters, inc.

Growth Insights

There is increasing growth and development in the medical sector and surging per capita income of the consumers are expected to steer the growth of global rehabilitation equipment market in the upcoming years in this region.

Growing competition among key players, increasing horizontal and vertical expansion is further expected to fuel the growth of rehabilitation equipment market. Companies are mainly in the launch of new surface disinfectant products and they are competing closely with each other. Innovation is one of the most important and key strategy as it has to be for any health-related market. However, companies in the market have also opted and successfully driven inorganic growth strategies like mergers & acquisition and so on.

These key players include Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, Inc., DJO Global, Roma Medical, Caremax Respiratory Care Devices Co., Ltd., and GF Health Products, and others.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market ScopeDiscount on report

Rehabilitation Equipment Market

Report Coverage of Rehabilitation Equipment Market

Details



Base Year:



2021



Forecast Period:2022-2028



2022-2028

Historical Data:

2019

Market Size

12.2 billion In 2019.

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR:

5.20%

Market Size in 2028:

US$ 19.3 billion

Customization scope

Report customization (equivalent up to 10 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Excel pack

Single Users

Pricing and purchase options

The entire organization can use the report. It can be printed and shared. Delivery in PDF and Excel.

The report will be delivered in Excel Format only.

The report will be delivered in Excel Format only.

Segmentation Overview

Product Type Segment

  • Mobility

  • Cane

  • Crutches

  • Walker

  • Body Support

  • Lift

By Application

  • Physical

  • OT

  • Strength


The global market is crowded with established players. These players have commanding say in the market. The technology used in Global rehabilitation equipment market is proprietary and needs long term research and development planning implemented efficiently. There are few innovators which have worked in physiotherapy equipment but apart from that the market is difficult to enter for any new entrant.

Regional Share Analysis->


The North America accounts for the bulk of the market share. North America shares 37% of the total market. Asia Pacific is dominated to witness significant growth globally owing to increasing presence of manufacturers penetrating the untrodden economies in this region. Countries in the Asia pacific region, such as China and India, are the hotspots for investment opportunities because of higher growth rate of diagnosis, treatment and research activities, quality improvisations, increasing number of partnerships and healthcare modernization. This factor is likely to contribute the demand for global rehabilitation equipment market in the Asia Pacific region.

Browse In-depth Growth Report (138 Pages) on Rehabilitation Equipment Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1300/rehabilitation-equipment-market  

Frequently Asked Questions Section

  • What will be the market growth rate for Rehabilitation Equipment?

  • Who are the main producers in the Rehabilitation Equipment?

  • What are the developing regions in the Rehabilitation Equipment?

  • What are the sales, volume and price analyzes of the leading Rehabilitation Equipment makers?

  • Who are the distributors, dealers, and dealers in the Rehabilitation Equipment?

  • What are the Rehabilitation Equipment opportunities and threats for vendors in the global Rehabilitation Equipment industry?

  • What is Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue, and Price Analysis by Type and Industry Application?

  • What are the main opportunities currently ruling the market?

Get Discount on this growth report at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1300/rehabilitation-equipment-market/#inquire-for-discount

Explore Exactitude Consultancy Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain :

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market By device type (IVD Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmology Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Dental Devices, Endoscopy Devices, Respiratory Care Devices, Surgical Devices, Gynecology/Urology Devices, Personal Care, Neurology Devices and Other Devices), by services type (Device Development and Manufacturing Services and Quality Management Services), by Class of Device (Class I Medical Devices, Class II Medical Devices and Class III Medical Devices) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1480/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market

Green and bio solvents Market

Green and bio solvents Market by type (bio-alcohols, bio-diols, bio-glycols, lactate esters), End User (industrial & domestic cleaners, paints & coatings, adhesives, printing inks, pharmaceuticals) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1585/green-and-bio-solvents-market

Natural Sweeteners Market

Natural Sweeteners Market by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), by End-use sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, and Others), by Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1983/natural-sweeteners-market

Healthcare cloud computing Market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Type (Public, Private, Virtual Private Cloud) By Application (Health Information System, Telehealth, Picture Archiving & Communication System, Ambulatory) And by Region, Global Trends and Forecast From 2019 To 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2057/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Surgical Robots Market

Surgical Robots Market by Product & Service (Instruments & Accessories, Systems, Service), by Application (Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1893/surgical-robots-market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


