U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.06
    +8.88 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,767.15
    -66.96 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,475.04
    +110.81 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.57
    +14.42 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.42
    +0.71 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.10
    -15.60 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.56 (-2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0420
    -0.0099 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8680
    -0.0530 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1500
    -1.7980 (-1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,995.38
    -2,460.62 (-7.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.94
    +12.84 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.72
    -113.94 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

REHEVA BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN RH324 PHASE I SAFETY TRIAL

·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReHeva Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical startup helping people live longer and healthier with cancer through botanically-derived complex drugs, is announcing the first patient enrolled and dosed in the Phase I Safety Trial for the company's drug, RH324. This Trial is being conducted in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

"At ReHeva, we do not accept that unwanted side effects and brief remission periods are an inevitable part of cancer treatment. Our transformative approach targeting multiple tissues and mechanisms of action through botanically-derived agents addresses an unmet need and opportunity to develop drugs that treat major diseases with long term safety, efficacy, and affordability," said Dr. Zeenia Kaul, CEO, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of ReHeva. "The first patients enrolled in our Phase I Safety Trial is an exciting step in making our mission a reality."

This clinical study addresses the safety and tolerability of three dose levels of RH324 in patients with advanced NSCLC who take RH324 twice daily for 28 days. The study should be completed by end of 2022.

Founded in 2016 by Kaul, ReHeva is built on more than 20 years of pre-clinical research and development and supported by studies published in highly regarded peer-reviewed journals.

ReHeva received FDA Investigational New Drug allowance (IND) in 2018 to conduct Phase I Safety Study in advanced NSCLC patients. ReHeva's approach relies on the multifaceted and broad-spectrum benefits of RH324, allowing it to have a positive effect on a multitude of pathways involved in cancer.

A biopharmaceutical startup, ReHeva has raised more than $4 million in pre-Series A funding. Learn more at ReHevaBiosciences.com

About RH324
RH324 is an investigational new drug manufactured by ReHeva Biosciences. The botanical drug substance retains a "full spectrum" of the plant's natural constituents: proteins, amino acids, various fatty acids, carbohydrates, and vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. RH324 is being developed in accordance with the FDA Guidance for Industry for Botanical Drug Products (Chemistry June 2004/revised Dec 2016).

About ReHeva Biosciences
Founded in 2016, ReHeva Biosciences is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing naturally occurring complex drugs to help people live longer and healthier with cancer. ReHeva is committed to finding the ideal botanical raw material and drug development processes through rigorous and advanced agriculture practices.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reheva-biosciences-announces-first-patient-enrolled-in-rh324-phase-i-safety-trial-301546213.html

SOURCE ReHeva Biosciences

Recommended Stories

  • This 1 Thing Could Make Novavax a Vaccine Leader

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) reached a pretty big milestone in the first quarter: The biotech company posted its first profit as a commercial-stage company. Novavax's profit fell short of analysts' expectations. The advance purchase agreement with Gavi calls for Novavax to deliver 350 million doses.

  • Biotech Stocks Hammered On Roche's Unexpected Failure In Lung Cancer

    A Roche failure in lung cancer sent a ripple through biotech stocks on Wednesday, toppling Arcus, BeiGene, Iteos and others.

  • The Petri Dish: Biogen seeks accelerated approval for second Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen and development partner Eisai are looking to get their next Alzheimer's drug to market using the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

  • COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, and welcome to COMPASS Pathways first quarter '22 earnings call. Again, my name is Stephen Schultz, senior vice president of investor relations at COMPASS Pathways. Today, I'm joined by George Goldsmith, chairman and chief executive officer; Dr.

  • Almost 400M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Lost Due To Emergent's Baltimore Plant Fiasco

    According to a recent report from the US House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) might have destroyed nearly 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines after failing to meet quality standards. Initially, 75 million - 85 million doses of drug substance were said to be destroyed after contamination. "Despite major red flags at its vaccine manufacturing facility, Emergent's executives swept these problems under the rug and continued to rake in taxpayer

  • Biotechs Chasing Cancer Cures Plummet After Roche Trial Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug developers chasing new cancer treatments were hit hard on Wednesday after a study by Roche Holding AG failed to show that its medicine, which was touted as a potential game changer, can help patients with the most common form of lung cancer.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America

  • China Denies Beijing to Lock Down as Residents Rush to Buy Food

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing officials denied the city will be locked down and urged people not to hoard food as residents flocked to grocery stores amid growing concern the Chinese capital’s response to a persistent Covid-19 outbreak is about to be intensified. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Rep

  • Ukrainian hospital works overtime as trauma trains evacuate war-wounded

    Since Russia invaded Ukraine, doctors at a military hospital in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia have stayed on the job for days at a time as waves of casualties are rushed to them for treatment from nearby frontline areas. Ukraine says thousands of its soldiers have been wounded since the start of the war on Feb. 24, while 3,760 civilians casualties have been recorded, according to the U.N. human rights body. The crushing workload has not deterred 26-year-old traumatologist Favad Al-Shakh, who said the Zaporizhzhia hospital was so far managing to cope with the influx of patients requiring emergency care.

  • ‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

    Joanna Kilch, 32, of Staffordshire, is desperate to raise money for specialist physiotherapy so she can at least stay standing

  • Anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen could worsen back pain, study suggests

    Taking ibuprofen for a bad back could increase the chances of developing long-term pain, a study has found.

  • Deborah James says she wants husband to ‘move on’ after her death: ‘Don’t marry a bimbo!’

    Podcast host announced on Monday that she has halted cancer treatment and moved into hospice-at-home care

  • Bella Thorne says she started smoking weed at a young age for anxiety: 'It completely changed my life'

    The former Disney star is now attempting to dominate the cannabis industry.

  • Sanofi-AstraZeneca Say New Nirsevimab Data Reinforce Efficacy Against RSV

    Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) have announced results from a prespecified pooled analysis of nirsevimab in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Results from the Phase 3 MELODY and Phase 2b nirsevimab trials demonstrated an efficacy (relative risk reduction versus placebo) of 79.5% against medically attended lower respiratory tract infections due to RSV in infants. In a separate pooled posthoc analysis of the trials, blood samples taken from infants dosed with nirsevimab

  • Mom shares differences between raising kids in the US vs. Germany: 'It doesn't make sense'

    An American-born mom living in Germany is calling out U.S. policies that make it harder to be a parent.

  • Will Roe’s repeal upend the midterms?

    The sudden emergence of abortion as a key election issue could give Democrats a chance to reverse trends that appear to be setting up a big GOP victory come November.

  • Schumer, Senate Dems test whether abortion vote will energize Democratic voters in November

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his colleagues are hoping that a vote on abortion rights Wednesday will help cement it as a premier issue in the November midterm elections.

  • Newsom Expands Abortion Aid, Dangles Relocation Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a $125 million package to bolster access to reproductive health services and prepare for an influx of people seeking abortions should Roe v. Wade be overturned.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Late

  • Veru stock soars after FDA agrees COVID-19 treatment can be submitted for EUA application

    Shares of Veru Inc. shot up 14.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed that the biopharmaceutical company's COVID-19 treatment can be submitted for a request for Emergency Use Authorization. The company said the FDA's agreement was based on efficacy and safety data from a completed Phase 3 trial of its sabizabulin treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory disease syndrome. Veru expects to submit a request for

  • Fearing end of Roe v. Wade, liberal U.S. states rush to protect abortion rights

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -In New York, lawmakers have introduced a bill to expand funding for abortion care. With new urgency, Democratic lawmakers are moving to preserve abortion access in their states after a leaked draft last week showed the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. "There is no more critical issue," said California Senate Leader Toni Atkins, a Democrat who ran reproductive health clinics before entering politics.

  • Rare cases of COVID patients relapsing pose questions for Pfizer’s Paxlovid

    As more doctors prescribe Pfizer's powerful COVID-19 pill, new questions are emerging about its performance, including why a small number of patients appear to relapse after taking the drug.