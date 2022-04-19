U.S. markets close in 6 hours

REHMANN ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF STACIE KWAISER AS CEO

·3 min read

TROY, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, announced today the appointment of Stacie Kwaiser as the firm's CEO-Elect. Kwaiser has been at the firm for over 25 years, most recently in the position of COO. She will succeed current CEO Randy Rupp on January 1, 2023.

Rehmann appoints Stacie Kwaiser as new CEO.

"I have been honored to lead Rehmann and am very proud of all that we've accomplished the last seven years," Rupp said. "Stacie has been my partner through it all and I am thrilled she'll now have the chance to build her own legacy. Rehmann is in great hands, and I can't wait to see how the firm continues to grow and thrive under her leadership."

During her tenure at Rehmann, Kwaiser has served as a regional audit department lead, assurance executive committee member and regional managing principal. Additionally, she has served on Rehmann's Woman's Initiative Council (WIN) and currently holds a position on the firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion advisory council.

"Under Randy's leadership, Rehmann has been recognized by clients and associates for our ceaseless commitment to both," Kwaiser said. "I'm excited to become the next CEO of Rehmann at a time when we are stronger than ever."

This transition follows the news of several accolades awarded to Rehmann this year alone, including being named a West Michigan Best and Brightest Brilliance winner, a ClearlyRated Best of Accounting 5 Year Diamond Award winner, and many others. In addition, Rehmann recently formalized positions that will support Kwaiser's vision, including a director of innovation, and a role dedicated to associate retention and engagement.

Looking ahead, Kwaiser aims to build on Rehmann's 80-year history by advancing the execution of the firm's long-term strategic plan.

"I hope to transform the associate and client experience by focusing on innovation, training and technology," Kwaiser said. "We must attract more talent to our profession. Adapting our company culture to meet the needs of the future will enhance the associate experience, which will translate to a more engaged client base."

"Our vision is to empower our clients by elevating their experiences and making it easier for them to do business with us in the fast-paced, rapid-changing environment we are living in," Kwaiser said.

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, we are the momentum behind what's possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. Through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com.

Contact: Holly Shier
248.458.7923
holly.shier@rehmann.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rehmann-announces-appointment-of-stacie-kwaiser-as-ceo-301528012.html

SOURCE Rehmann

