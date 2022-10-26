U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.92
    -6.19 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,010.88
    +174.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.16
    -132.96 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.49
    +12.34 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    +1.44 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.00
    +14.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.22 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    +0.0070 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0090
    -0.0990 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0113 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4990
    -1.5180 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,807.41
    +1,322.87 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.86
    +15.28 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.56
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

REHMANN PUBLISHES 2022 MICHIGAN CANNABIS CFO OUTLOOK REPORT

·2 min read

TROY, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, today published its 2022 Michigan Cannabis CFO Outlook Report in partnership with A&K Research, Inc. This is the firm's first statewide study on the cannabis industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Rehmann)
(PRNewsfoto/Rehmann)

The report surveys cannabis operations across the state of Michigan and was created to empower cannabis licensees to make practical business decisions based on peer feedback.

"The cannabis industry is constantly evolving and facing new challenges, so the need for information will be helpful as the industry evolves," said Chris Rosmarin, CPA and principal at Rehmann. "Our report offers cannabis licensees some data they may find useful in assessing how they compare to others in the industry, plan for the future as they respond to inquiries from stakeholders."

The featured data includes chief challenges the cannabis industry faces in Michigan, including but not limited to financial management, acquisition operations, compliance requirements and federal legislation. In addition, the report boasts industry spotlights highlighting actual businesses facing these issues in real-time and recommended solutions.

"This snapshot report underscores our commitment to the cannabis industry and encouragement of its growth across the state," said Erik Schumacher, CPA and principal of advisory and tax services at Rehmann. "While Rehmann already boasts an impressive cannabis practice group, the report allows industry professionals the opportunity to see data from other businesses and actionable insights from experienced business advisors."

In July, Michigan set a new monthly record for marijuana sales, reaching nearly $210 million according to data published by the state Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA). Recent data also revealed a continuation of medical marijuana sales dropping and adult-use sales increasing.

"Identifying business trends not only provides helpful insights to the status of the industry as a whole, but reinforces our devotion to researching, discovering and producing the latest data that will amplify our clients' business objectives," said Maher Faik, CPA and senior manager of finance and accounting solutions at Rehmann. "We look forward to watching our cannabis practice area grow alongside the industry."

To view the report, visit https://go.rehmann.com/2022CannabisCFOOutlook.

About Rehmann

Empower Your Purpose
Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, we are the momentum behind what's possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. Through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com

Contact: Holly Shier
248.458.7923
holly.shier@rehmann.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rehmann-publishes-2022-michigan-cannabis-cfo-outlook-report-301659984.html

SOURCE Rehmann

Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source

    (Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday that it has been warned by the U.S. government that the company may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer on a trade blacklist. The customer is China's Huawei, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, which is on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list and banned from buying U.S. exports and certain foreign-made items without government approval. Seagate was warned in a "proposed charging letter" it received from the Commerce Department on Aug. 29, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?

    If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana, raises output target

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain, but it also hiked a previous output forecast for the third quarter from older discoveries in the region. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • 5 Simple Steps for Retiring Early

    Many people want to retire early. Unfortunately, that's easier said than done. Not only do you have to earn enough money to put aside for an early retirement, but you have to make sure you know exactly what you'll need, … Continue reading → The post How to Retire Early: A Comprehensive Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • GE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year

    General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. The International Monetary Fund this month further cut its 2023 global growth forecasts, warning that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of a recession and threatening financial market stability. Culp, however, said a ramp-up in the aerospace industry following a strong recovery in air travel, coupled with a push worldwide to reduce carbon footprints and a growing demand for better healthcare will help GE deal with operating challenges.

  • Target boosts Apple at Target locations to 150 stores

    Target Corp. said it has expanded its Apple at Target in-store locations to 150 of the retail giant's current locations across the U.S. to sell products from Apple Inc. . Members of Target Circle, the retailer's free loyalty program, are being offered a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+ with no purchase required. Target will also offer promotions for Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+, through Target Circle. Shares of Target are down 28.4% in 2022, compared to a 19% loss b

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged. Why It Might Not Last.

    Stocks of natural-gas producers have mostly weathered the recent drop. The fuel is still about twice as expensive as it has been for the past decade.

  • High Energy Prices in Europe Push BASF to Cut Costs Permanently

    Elevated fuel costs have led many European manufacturers to look to boost their presence in the U.S. and Asia instead.

  • Oil ticks higher, shaking off industry data showing rise in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil futures edge higher early Wednesday, with traders awaiting official data on U.S. crude inventories after industry figures show a large rise.

  • Amazon on track to accept Venmo payments by Black Friday

    Tech editor Dan Howley details Amazon's timeline to be able to accept Venmo payments by this year's Black Friday shopping event.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • Milwaukee-area Pick ’n Save converting to Metro Market

    A Milwaukee-area Pick ’n Save store is expected to take on a new banner. Owner Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. plans to convert the Pick ’n Save store on North Port Washington Road in Glendale to its Metro Market brand. Roundy’s spokesman Jim Hyland confirmed the change by email.

  • Trigo raises $100M to expand its Amazon-style cashier-free store technology

    Amazon has become the pacemaker in commerce, and today a startup that's been building technology to help retailers keep up with it in the world of physical stores is announcing some funding to expand its business. Trigo, an Israeli startup that builds technology for stores to operate cashier-free, "just walk out" experiences similar to those you might find in Amazon Go stores, has raised $100 million. Trigo focuses on grocery shopping, and it already has a high profile list of grocery retailers on its books, including Tesco, the UK-based supermarket giant; Germany's REWE; ALDI Nord in The Netherlands; Netto in Munich; Shufersal in Israel; and the Wakefern cooperative in the U.S.. The plan will be to use the funding to expand its engagement with these, and to add more to the roster, amid a strong slate of competition in the market.

  • West Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative for First Time in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in West Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings: Market