Rehmann Ranks Among Construction Executive's Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm, has been named to The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™ by Construction Executive for the third year in a row. Companies selected for this honor are chosen based on the strength of their construction practice and ability to guide construction clientele amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

"As the construction industry grapples with ramifications of the pandemic, our advisors continue to provide specialized pandemic-focused consulting, ensuring clients maximize cash and tax benefits through coordinated PPP loan forgiveness and Employee Retention Tax Credits consulting, other government financial assistance and human resources pandemic support," said Bob Nagle, principal at Rehmann. "Our team of construction specialists has contributed to our clients emerging from the pandemic with stronger cash flow and liquidity as they re-engage to full operations."

Now in its 19th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its August 2021 issue, CE published a comprehensive ranking of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™ featuring breakouts and analysis accompanied by an article in which leading accounting experts discuss their construction clients' most pressing business concerns. To determine the ranking, CE asked hundreds of US accounting firms with a construction practice to complete a survey. Data collected included: 1) 2020 revenues from the firm's construction practice; 2) number of CPAs in the firm's construction practice; 3) percentage of firm's total revenues derived from its construction practice; 4) number of states in which the firm is licensed to practice; 5) year in which the construction practice was established; and 6) the number of AEC clients served during fiscal year 2020.

"Accounting firms with a dedicated construction practice are integral to providing construction companies with timely and valuable information, allowing them to make informed business decisions," said Lauren Pinch, editor-in-chief, CE. "This ranking focuses on the industry's leading accounting firms and the people helping contractors to keep their businesses profitable and ready for any potential crisis."

Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, comprehensive technology, accounting and human resource solutions, specialized consulting and wealth management services. For more than 75 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions and made it a priority to anticipate our clients' daily and future needs. Rehmann has nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio and Florida. Rehmann is an independent member of Nexia International, offering clients a global approach. Find us online at rehmann.com.

