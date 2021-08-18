U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.45
    -2.14 (-3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7470
    +0.1720 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,606.80
    -372.05 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Rehmann Ranks Among Construction Executive's Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms

·3 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehmann, a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm, has been named to The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™ by Construction Executive for the third year in a row. Companies selected for this honor are chosen based on the strength of their construction practice and ability to guide construction clientele amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

(PRNewsfoto/Rehmann)
(PRNewsfoto/Rehmann)

"As the construction industry grapples with ramifications of the pandemic, our advisors continue to provide specialized pandemic-focused consulting, ensuring clients maximize cash and tax benefits through coordinated PPP loan forgiveness and Employee Retention Tax Credits consulting, other government financial assistance and human resources pandemic support," said Bob Nagle, principal at Rehmann. "Our team of construction specialists has contributed to our clients emerging from the pandemic with stronger cash flow and liquidity as they re-engage to full operations."

Now in its 19th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its August 2021 issue, CE published a comprehensive ranking of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™ featuring breakouts and analysis accompanied by an article in which leading accounting experts discuss their construction clients' most pressing business concerns. To determine the ranking, CE asked hundreds of US accounting firms with a construction practice to complete a survey. Data collected included: 1) 2020 revenues from the firm's construction practice; 2) number of CPAs in the firm's construction practice; 3) percentage of firm's total revenues derived from its construction practice; 4) number of states in which the firm is licensed to practice; 5) year in which the construction practice was established; and 6) the number of AEC clients served during fiscal year 2020.

"Accounting firms with a dedicated construction practice are integral to providing construction companies with timely and valuable information, allowing them to make informed business decisions," said Lauren Pinch, editor-in-chief, CE. "This ranking focuses on the industry's leading accounting firms and the people helping contractors to keep their businesses profitable and ready for any potential crisis."

Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm with nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio and Florida, providing accounting and assurance, comprehensive technology, accounting and human resource solutions, specialized consulting and wealth management services to their clients.

About Rehmann
Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, comprehensive technology, accounting and human resource solutions, specialized consulting and wealth management services. For more than 75 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions and made it a priority to anticipate our clients' daily and future needs. Rehmann has nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio and Florida. Rehmann is an independent member of Nexia International, offering clients a global approach. Find us online at rehmann.com.

Contact: Holly Shier
248.458.7923
holly.shier@rehmann.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rehmann-ranks-among-construction-executives-top-50-construction-accounting-firms-301358304.html

SOURCE Rehmann

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Crude Drops to Three-Month Low After U.S. Fuel Demand Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude in New York dropped to the lowest since May after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories signaled fuel demand is under threat with the delta variant menacing the nation.West Texas Intermediate ended its session down 1.7% to settle at $65.46 a barrel, the fifth straight daily decline. Futures fell below $65 for the first time since May in after-hours trading. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested that tapering of monthly asset purchases could beg

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Lowe's Improves Its Earnings Outlook

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) pandemic boost might be over. The results still described a stronger business than investors saw before the pandemic struck, especially with respect to profitability. Lowe's announced a 2% sales decline at its core U.S. division while Home Depot a day earlier posted a 3% increase for the same period.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • Nano One Adds Industrial Scale Engineering Study to Automotive Project

    Nano One Selects Global Engineering Firm Hatch to Lead Study Highlights:Nano One and global automotive company expand their NMC/LNMO cathode evaluation program. The expanded collaboration will evaluate economic and environmental advantages of Nano One's process technologies for the production of nickel rich cathode materialsThe increased scope will include an engineering report that models cathode manufacturing at an automotive scale based on Nano One's patented One-Pot process, coated nanocryst

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • Oil prices post lowest settlement since May as COVID remains ‘elephant in the room’

    Oil futures on Wednesday post their lowest settlement since May, with concerns surrounding COVID's impact on energy demand pressuring prices even as U.S. government data reveal a more than three million-barrel weekly decline in domestic crude inventories.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

    The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers. Vice said the seller claimed that 100 million people had their data compromised in the breach.

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • Daily – Vickers Top Insider Picks for 08/18/2021

    The Vickers Top Insider Picks is a daily report that utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify 25 companies with compelling insider purchase histories based on transactions over the past three months.