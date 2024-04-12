Rehoboth Beach lottery player claims $1 million prize from $1.3 billion Powerball drawing

There's a new millionaire in Delaware.

A 45-year-old lottery player from Rehoboth Beach recently claimed a $1 million prize after matching five winning numbers from the Saturday, April 7, drawing worth $1.3 billion.

The anonymous winner purchased the ticket at the Wawa at 30155 Veterans Way in Rehoboth, lottery officials said.

Fortunately for First State residents, the Delaware Lottery allows winners remain anonymous. Unlike many other states that require a prize be over a certain jackpot, Delawareans can remain anonymous no matter how much, or how little, they win.

The winning numbers from Saturday, April 6 drawing were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win Powerball drawing, Saturday, April 6?

Along with the $1 million winner, there was a $50,000 winning ticket sold in Delaware for the April 6 Powerball that has yet to be claimed.

Who won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, April 6?

A ticket from Oregon won the grand prize jackpot of $1.3 billion. There was also a Match 5 winner worth $1 million in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Saturday, April 13, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What times does Powerball close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

What days are the Powerball drawings? What time does Powerball go off?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.3 billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

