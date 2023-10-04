Rehoboth Beach's Royal Treat to be razed, become parking for Funland employees

The site of former Royal Treat restaurant at 4 Wilmington Ave. in Rehoboth Beach is set to be demolished later this year.

The Fornwalt family ran the favorite breakfast and ice cream spot for 42 years, closing at the end of the 2022 summer season. They leased the building from the Fasnacht family, which owns another beloved Rehoboth business: Funland.

Royal Treat owner Scott Fornwalt said the cost of rent was not a factor in his family's decision to close.

"It’s kind of sad for all of us, but it’s been a family business and, to be honest, we just kinda aged out,” he said at the time.

Royal Treat, at 4 Wilmington Ave. in Rehoboth Beach, seen here in an unknown year, will be demolished later this year.

The Fasnachts made "exhaustive efforts" to explore all options for the building, according to a news release. It dates back to the 1900s, the release said, and prior to Royal Treat, was once home to Reverend Morgan’s Boarding House, Thawley’s Hotel and the Royalton Hotel.

"Ultimately, it became clear that the physical structure was beyond saving," the release said.

Royal Treat, a breakfast and ice cream shop, closed in 2022.

Demolition is scheduled for the first half of December. Fasnacht family member Lauren Golaszewski said the lot will likely be used for Funland employee parking next year.

It's one of numerous Rehoboth properties changing in ownership and appearance.

Last week, the owners of Carltons, a Rehoboth Avenue clothing store since 1960, announced its closure. Nicola Pizza, which first opened in downtown Rehoboth in 1971, moved to Lewes last year. Also over the past few years, due to rising rent, Dolle's Candyland's beloved sign came down and the store moved down the street from its longtime location at Rehoboth Avenue and the boardwalk.

There is some solace for those invested in the city's nostalgia. According to spokesperson Lauren Golaszewski, the Fasnacht family has no plans to close Funland.

