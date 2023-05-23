The REI Anniversary sale is here with up to 30% off activewear, camping gear and more
Memorial Day 2023 is upon us, which means it's time to dust off your hiking clothing, camping essentials and outdoor gear and head back outside for the summer. If last year's equipment isn't cutting it any more, we've got you covered with tons of markdowns at REI's Anniversary sale. With discounts on shoes, apparel and so much more, you'll want to act fast to bag the best Memorial Day deals.
Now through Monday, May 29 you can shop REI's Anniversary sale—their biggest deal event of the year—and save as much as 30% across all categories. And that's not all—if you're an REI Co-op member you can save even more when you enter coupon code ANNIV23 at checkout. The special code will net you an additional 20% off one eligible REI Outlet item and one eligible full-price item.
With rare markdowns on Patagonia, Vuori, Smartwool and The North Face there's no reason not to hit add to cart. To make your online shopping experience easy and stress-free, we've outlined all the best deals to shop at the REI sale—keep scrolling for the inside scoop.
The 5 best REI deals to shop for Memorial Day
Patagonia Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Women's Flannel Shirt for $48.83 (Save $50.17)
Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Long-Sleeve Men's Base Layer Top for $67.49 (Save $22.51)
Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 Women's Sneakers for $99.99 (Save $35.01)
Adidas Ultraboost Light Men's Road-Running Shoes for $132.99 (Save $57.01)
Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-Person Tent for $247.39 (Save $82.56)
Best women's clothing deals at REI
The North Face Aphrodite Motion Shorts for $31.49 (Save $13.51)
REI Co-op Active Pursuits Sports Bra for $34.89 (Save $15.06)
Columbia PFG Tamiami II Long-Sleeve Shirt for $37.49 (Save $12.51)
Patagonia Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt for $48.83 (Save $50.17)
Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket for $82.49 (Save $37.51)
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots for $131.19 (Save $43.81)
Best men's clothing deals at REI
Smartwool Athlete Edition Run Raven Print Crew Socks for $18.73 (Save $7.27)
Kuhl Revel Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweater for $65.99 (Save $29.01)
Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top for $67.49 (Save $22.51)
Adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes for $132.99 (Save $57.01)
Best camping & hiking deals at REI
Black Diamond Distance Z Trekking Poles for $104.89 (Save $35.06)
Nemo Moonlite Reclining Camp Chair for $119.89 (Save $40.06)
Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-Person Tent for $247.39 (Save $82.56)
Dometic CFX3 75 Dual Zone Powered Cooler for $999.99 (Save $250.01)
